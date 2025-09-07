Five-Run Fifth Vaults Shrimp Over Knights

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE - A five-run sixth inning propelled the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to an 11-3 win on Saturday over the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.

With Charlotte (61-76, 25-37) ahead 3-2, Deyvison De Los Santos reached on an error to begin the sixth before Joe Mack singled him to third. Kemp Alderman lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Following a Matthew Etzel single, Nathan Martorella's three-run home run off Dalton Roach (1-1) gave Jacksonville (81-56, 34-28) a lead they would not relinquish. Johnny Olmstead then doubled and moved to third on a Mark Coley single. Jacob Berry's sacrifice fly capped a five-run inning to make it 7-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the eighth. Alderman singled and an error put runners on first and second. Two batters later, Olmstead doubled in the pair to widen the gap to 9-3.

Mack added a two-run homer in the ninth to set the margin at 11-3.

Jacksonville used a two-out rally in the first to open up the scoring. An error put De Los Santos on with two down and then Mack doubled. Alderman's two-run single to right made it 2-0 in favor of the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Knights finally answered in the fifth. Hitless through the first 4.2 innings, Corey Julks singled, Ben Cowles walked and Tim Elko singled to load the bases. Andre Lipcius promptly cleared them with a three-run double to put Charlotte in front at 3-2.

In his Triple-A debut, Thomas White struck out 10 over 4.2 innings. William Kempner (2-0) earned the win in relief with 2.1 scoreless frames. Zach McCambley tossed 2.0 shutout innings to seal the win.

Jacksonville conclues their series with Charlotte with Sunday's 1:05 p.m. contest. LHP Patrick Monteverde (5-5, 5.02 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp against Knights RHP Duncan Davitt (1-4, 5.26 ERA). Coverage begins at 12:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.







