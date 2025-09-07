IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Take Series from Mud Hens

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-26, 81-54) came away with yet another one-run win at home, stymying the Toledo Mud Hens (36-26, 75-62) for a 5-4 win on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Hau-Yu Lee led off the game for the Mud Hens with a solo homer and Akil Baddoo made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the second inning.

The 'Pigs finally got on the board in the fifth on a Payton Henry RBI single, cutting it to a 2-1 game.

A four-run rally in the sixth gave the 'Pigs the lead. Johan Rojas singled to start the frame before Donovan Walton doubled to put runners at second and third. With the infield in, a groundball to shortstop precipitated a throwing error with both runners scoring, giving the 'Pigs the lead. Gabriel Rincones Jr. scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2 and a Rafael Lantigua RBI single then made it 5-2.

Riley Unroe singled home two runs in the seventh to make it a one-run game for the Mud Hens, but the IronPigs bullpen held firm down the stretch to secure the win.

Seth Johnson (4-5) got the win in relief for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks, striking out one in 1.2 innings. Nolan Hoffman (S, 1) allowed just a hit in a scoreless ninth, striking out one for the save.

Brant Hurter (0-1) took the loss for the Mud Hens, allowing four runs on four hits in an inning of work.

The IronPigs and Mud Hens wrap up their series on Sunday, September 7th at 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Mitch Neunborn (0-2, 5.49) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Toledo is yet to announce a starter.

