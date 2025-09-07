Oat Milkers Extend Win Streak to Eight Games in 5-3 Victory over Omaha
Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Malmo Oat Milkers won their eighth consecutive game over the Omaha Storm Chasers with a 5-3 victory.
In the fifth game of this week's series, Omaha jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead as Harold Castro crushed a solo homer to right center field.
But the I-Cubs answered back immediately as Jonathon Long ripped a single into right center field and scored James Triantos. Then, Dixon Machado hit a single into center field which scored Long and Carlos Perez for the 3-1 lead.
In the top of the sixth inning, Isan Diaz hit a ground out to Will Sanders and scored Castro for a 3-2 lead still in favor of Iowa.
Iowa extended the lead to 4-2 as Parker Chavers hit his third double of the season and scored Machado for the two-run lead.
The Chasers cut the lead back down to one as Drew Waters grounded out to Machado and scored Castro for a 4-3 score.
Iowa added an insurance run in the top of the eighth inning as a wild pitch by Omaha scored Hayden Cantrelle for a 5-3 win.
The Iowa Cubs conclude the 21-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers for the season on Sunday, September 7 and first pitch is at 1:08 p.m. CT.
