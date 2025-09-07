Charlotte Falls to Jacksonville, 11-3

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp waited out a two-hour rain delay before taking the field on Saturday night. Once play began, the two teams engaged in a tight battle until the Jumbo Shrimp pulled away late and handed the Knights an 11-3 loss.

Charlotte's starting pitcher, Evan McKendry, went toe-to-toe with Jacksonville's starter and the Miami Marlins' number one prospect, Thomas White. McKendry spun five innings and did not allow an earned run. Jacksonville did manage to score two unearned runs in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Knights did their damage off White. Charlotte loaded the bases and Andre Lipcius unloaded them with a three-run double. The Knights led 3-2 after five.

Jacksonville responded with the game's next nine runs. Five came in the top of the sixth inning and the Jumbo Shrimp added two more in both the eighth and nine frames. Charlotte's offense was unable to generate much down the stretch and the Knights ended up striking out a season-high 17 times.

Corey Julks delivered two hits from the leadoff spot and Caden Connor, who came in as a pinch-runner early in the game, reached base in two of his three plate appearances.

The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05pm scheduled first pitch.







