Saints Drop Eighth Straight, Fifth by One Run, in 4-3 Loss to Bats

Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints can see the light at the end of the tunnel of their longest roadtrip of the season, a 12-gamer that has taken them to Toledo and Louisville. It started off great with three straight victories over the Mud Hens. The next eight, however, have gone in the opposite direction. The Saints fell 4-3 on Saturday night to the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field, their eighth consecutive defeat. They have been in all, but one of themm losing five of the eight by a run and two by two runs.

Connor Prielipp, the Minnesota Twins number nine prospect, got the start for the Saints and pitched well. After a clean first inning, Prielipp lost control of the strike zone that cost him in the second. Back-to-back walks with one out put runners at first and second. Connor Joe then hit a sinking fly ball to left that Gabby Gonzalez raced over to try and catch, but the ball went in and out of his glove at about shin level for an RBI single giving the Bats a 1-0 lead. Prielipp went 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking one and striking out three.

In the fifth the Bats tacked on to their lead. Blake Dunn led off with a single to center, stole second and scored on a one out single to left by Francisco Urbaez making it 2-0.

An error proved costly for the Saints in the seventh. With one out Ryan Vilade doubled down the left field line and Urbaez was hit by a pitch. With two outs the Saints made a pitching change. Trent Baker, who gave up the tying home run in the ninth to Hinds on Wednesday afternoon, got him to hit a shallow fly ball to center. Second baseman Payton Eeles went out, but the ball hit off his glove and fell to the grass as two runs scored on the error doubling the Bats lead to 4-0.

The Saints finally got on the board in the eighth. Eeles led off by getting hit by a pitch, his 16th of the season tying the single-season record with Anthony Prato. With one out Jose Miranda singled to center moving Eeles to third. An RBI groundout by Noah Cardenas got the Saints to within 4-1. Tanner Schobel then lined an RBI single to center cutting the deficit to 4-2.

In the ninth, the Saints made it interesting. Aaron Sabato drilled a one out solo homer to right, his third in four games, 13th with the Saints, and career tying high 22nd of the season, making it 4-3. Pinch hitter Carson McCusker then lined a single to left, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field at 12:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send LHP Kendry Rojas (1-2, 8.18) to the mound against Bats RHP Chase Petty (5-11, 5.74). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







