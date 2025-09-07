Adams, Machin Homer In Loss
Published on September 6, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (28-32 | 58-75) fell to the Nashville Sounds (31-31 | 75-60), 7-6, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk nearly came back from a six-run deficit, but ultimately fell short.
It was all Nashville early Saturday night. They took the lead with two runs in the second inning, and put up a four-spot in the third and never looked back. Former Tide Daz Cameron highlighted the Sounds offense with a three-run homer in the fourth inning.
Norfolk would crawl back slowly after capitalizing on two triples. Maverick Handley knocked a triple in the fifth and scored on an RBI groundout. In the sixth, Enrique Bradfield Jr. ripped a triple and scored on a sac fly.
The Tides made it really close when Jordyn Adams blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to pull within a run. However, Nashville crossed an insurance run in the eighth and would prove needed to put away the Tides. Vimael Machín blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning to score Norfolk's final run, as they fell 7-6.
Tomorrow is the series and season finale versus Nashville, with first pitch at 1:05 pm. RHP Levi Wells (0-0, 5.40) is on the hill for Norfolk while LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 9.64) is the probable for Nashville.
International League Stories from September 6, 2025
- Five-Run Fifth Vaults Shrimp Over Knights - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Clippers Use Three Home Runs to Top Indy, 12-0 - Indianapolis Indians
- Castro Homers Again as Chasers Come up Short 5-3 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Oat Milkers Extend Win Streak to Eight Games in 5-3 Victory over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Drop Saturday Showdown in Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Erupt Early, Hang on Late in Wrestling Night Win - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Drop Eighth Straight, Fifth by One Run, in 4-3 Loss to Bats - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Win 4-3 over Saints, Extend Winning Streak to Eight - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Late Rally Falls Short to IronPigs. - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Squeak out One-Run Win to Take Series from Mud Hens - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bazzana Homers Twice as Clippers Win Big - Columbus Clippers
- Braun Pitches Gwinnett to 4-3 Win over Durham in Triple-A Debut - Gwinnett Stripers
- Adams, Machin Homer In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 4-3 - Durham Bulls
- Keep Pushing Forward: The Story of Drake Fellows - Indianapolis Indians
- Flooding Rains Force Postponement of Saturday, September 6 WooSox Game at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- September 6 Gamer Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Shut out by Syracuse 10-0 on Saturday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 6 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Pound Five Doubles in 7-4 Victory over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds End 2025 Home Slate against Braves Top Affiliate - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.