Adams, Machin Homer In Loss

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (28-32 | 58-75) fell to the Nashville Sounds (31-31 | 75-60), 7-6, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Norfolk nearly came back from a six-run deficit, but ultimately fell short.

It was all Nashville early Saturday night. They took the lead with two runs in the second inning, and put up a four-spot in the third and never looked back. Former Tide Daz Cameron highlighted the Sounds offense with a three-run homer in the fourth inning.

Norfolk would crawl back slowly after capitalizing on two triples. Maverick Handley knocked a triple in the fifth and scored on an RBI groundout. In the sixth, Enrique Bradfield Jr. ripped a triple and scored on a sac fly.

The Tides made it really close when Jordyn Adams blasted a three-run homer in the seventh to pull within a run. However, Nashville crossed an insurance run in the eighth and would prove needed to put away the Tides. Vimael Machín blasted a solo home run in the eighth inning to score Norfolk's final run, as they fell 7-6.

Tomorrow is the series and season finale versus Nashville, with first pitch at 1:05 pm. RHP Levi Wells (0-0, 5.40) is on the hill for Norfolk while LHP Tucker Davidson (0-0, 9.64) is the probable for Nashville.







