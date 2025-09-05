Bazzana Walks off Indians in Ninth

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - Travis Bazzana hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 5-3, on Friday night at Huntington Park.

After a leadoff walk to Petey Halpin with the score tied 3-3 in the ninth, Will Wilson flied out for the first out of the inning. Halpin advanced to second on a wild pitch before Bazzana hit his first Triple-A longball to win the game for Columbus (21-37, 55-75). It was just the third walk-off loss by the Indians on the campaign.

Nick Solak tied the game at three in the top of the ninth with a pinch-hit home run to lead off the inning. Solak owns both Indianapolis (34-26, 76-58) pinch-hit homers this season, with his last coming on April 27 at St. Paul.

Indy put up the first two runs in the game on three straight two-out hits in the third inning. Nelson Velázquez opened with a double, Rafael Flores singled him home and Jase Bowen hit an RBI triple off the wall in center field for a 2-0 lead. Attempting to stretch the triple into an inside-the-park home run, Bowen was cut down at the plate by Halpin for the third out.

Columbus chipped away with a run in the sixth inning and tied the game on an RBI single from Kody Huff in the bottom of the eighth.

Beau Burrows (L, 1-1) entered in the ninth and allowed the home run to Bazzana. Drake Fellows tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball in the start for Indianapolis.

Aaron Davenport dueled with Fellows, tossing 6.2 innings with two runs before giving way to the bullpen. Trevor Stephan (W, 1-1) allowed the home run to Solak but was credited the win with the lead change in the final at-bat.

The Indians and Clippers continue their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Indy has not named an opener, but LHP Hunter Barco (3-1, 3.90) will follow with the bulk of innings. Taking the mound for the Clippers is LHP John Means (0-1, 5.14).







International League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.