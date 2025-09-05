Bazzana Walks off Indians in Ninth
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Travis Bazzana hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 5-3, on Friday night at Huntington Park.
After a leadoff walk to Petey Halpin with the score tied 3-3 in the ninth, Will Wilson flied out for the first out of the inning. Halpin advanced to second on a wild pitch before Bazzana hit his first Triple-A longball to win the game for Columbus (21-37, 55-75). It was just the third walk-off loss by the Indians on the campaign.
Nick Solak tied the game at three in the top of the ninth with a pinch-hit home run to lead off the inning. Solak owns both Indianapolis (34-26, 76-58) pinch-hit homers this season, with his last coming on April 27 at St. Paul.
Indy put up the first two runs in the game on three straight two-out hits in the third inning. Nelson Velázquez opened with a double, Rafael Flores singled him home and Jase Bowen hit an RBI triple off the wall in center field for a 2-0 lead. Attempting to stretch the triple into an inside-the-park home run, Bowen was cut down at the plate by Halpin for the third out.
Columbus chipped away with a run in the sixth inning and tied the game on an RBI single from Kody Huff in the bottom of the eighth.
Beau Burrows (L, 1-1) entered in the ninth and allowed the home run to Bazzana. Drake Fellows tossed 5.0 innings of one-run ball in the start for Indianapolis.
Aaron Davenport dueled with Fellows, tossing 6.2 innings with two runs before giving way to the bullpen. Trevor Stephan (W, 1-1) allowed the home run to Solak but was credited the win with the lead change in the final at-bat.
The Indians and Clippers continue their six-game series on Friday night at 7:05 PM. Indy has not named an opener, but LHP Hunter Barco (3-1, 3.90) will follow with the bulk of innings. Taking the mound for the Clippers is LHP John Means (0-1, 5.14).
