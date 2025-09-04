Ragsdale Shines For Norfolk In Win

September 4, 2025

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (27-31 | 57-74) defeated the Nashville Sounds (30-30 | 74-59), 5-1, on Thursday at Harbor Park. Norfolk takes their first game of the series handedly with both strong pitching and hitting.

Hudson Haskin blasted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot, to take the lead for Norfolk in the second inning. They doubled their score in the sixth inning when they scored two runs, including an RBI single by Jordyn Adams to go up 4-0.

Tides starter Carson Ragsdale earned the win after throwing 5.1 scoreless innings and five strikeouts. Nashville would not score until the seventh inning on an RBI single by Freddy Zamora. Norfolk would scratch across one more run, however, on a sac fly by Vimael Machín to put away Nashville, 5-1.

Game four of the series is set for tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (3-8, 5.01) is scheduled to throw for Norfolk while RHP Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.86) is the probable for Nashville.







