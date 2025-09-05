Red Wings Fall to Memphis in Walk-Off Fashion

The Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Memphis Redbirds in the third game of a six-game series on Thursday night, falling 6-5 in walk-off fashion. DH Nick Schnell powered the Wings offense in Thursday's matchup, crushing a solo blast in the top of the sixth inning and adding a double earlier in the second inning. LF Trey Lipscomb and RF Christian Franklin each collected RBI doubles in the contest.

Memphis got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning. 1B Matt Lloyd laced a leadoff single into right field, followed by SS Noah Mendlinger slicing an opposite-field RBI double into left field, scoring the first run of the game. The next batter, C Gavin Collins, collected an RBI double of his own, giving the Redbirds the 2-0 lead. The scoring continued after a walk put runners on the corners, and 2B Bryan Torres followed it up with a three-run home run, extending the lead to 5-0.

Rochester chipped away at the lead in the top of the third inning. With one out, 3B J.T. Arruda legged out an infield single and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Christian Franklin immediately ripped a double down the left field line, giving the Wings their first run of the ballgame. Two batters later, 1B Yohandy Morales delivered an RBI single into left field, trimming the Memphis lead to 5-2.

The Red Wings continued their climb back, plating another run in the top of the fifth inning. C Francisco Mejía led off the frame by lacing a single into left field, advancing to second base on a sacrifice bunt. After 2B José Tena singled to put runners on the corners, Rochester executed a double steal to perfection, stealing a run and closing the gap to 5-3.

Rochester tied the game up with three extra-base hits in the top of the sixth inning. Nick Schnell unloaded on a 2-1 fastball, sending it 442 feet over the right-center field wall. CF Andrew Pinckney followed with a double into center field, and Trey Lipscomb delivered another two-bagger to bring him home and tie the game at five apiece.

The Redbirds walked off the ballgame in the bottom of the ninth inning. RF Mike Antico blooped a leadoff single into right field, and Bryan Torres worked a walk to put two runners on with nobody out. Two batters later, 3B Brody Moore smacked the game-winning hit into the left field corner, giving Memphis the walk-off victory 6-5.

RHP Kyle Luckham took the ball in Thursday night's contest, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.0 innings, striking out four Redbirds in the process. LHP Garrett Davila took the bump in the sixth inning, delivering a scoreless inning while walking one batter and punching out two. RHP Erick Mejia came out for the seventh inning, tossing 1.0 scoreless frame while walking two. RHP Zach Brzykcy took over in the eighth inning, working a 1-2-3 frame in just seven pitches. Brzykcy came back out for the ninth inning, allowing one run on two hits and one walk.

DH Nick Schnell takes home Player of the Game honors on Thursday night, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double. His sixth-inning blast left his bat at 110.1 mph and traveled 442 feet over the right field fence. Across 13 games on Thursdays, the Indiana native sports a .326 batting average (17-for-52) with six home runs, four doubles, and 14 RBI. The 25-year-old has reached base in 45 of 51 games since 7/1.

The Red Wings will look to even the series against Memphis on Friday night. Rochester will send RHP Riley Cornelio to face off against the Redbirds southpaw Quinn Mathews. First Pitch is slated for 8:05 PM from downtown Memphis.







