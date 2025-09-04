Sounds Winning Streak Halts at Six with Loss to Tides

Published on September 4, 2025

NORFOLK, VA - The Nashville Sounds winning streak ended at six games with a 5-1 loss to the Norfolk Tides on Thursday from Harbor Park. Chad Patrick punched out seven batters, while Ernesto Martinez Jr. increased his hitting and on-base streaks to six games.

Norfolk began the scoring against Patrick in the bottom of the second. Terrin Vavra singled and Hudson Haskin homered to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the sixth, TT Bowens walked, Vimael Machin singled, and Silas Ardoin walked to load the bases. Vavra was hit by a pitch from Sounds reliever Brian Fitzpatrick, allowing Bowens to score and make it 3-0. Jordyn Adams singled to center, plating Machin to put the Tides up 4-0.

Nashville scratched across a run in the top of the seventh off Norfolk reliever Cameron Foster. Martinez Jr. doubled to extend his on-base streak and came around to score on a base knock from Freddy Zamora to make it 4-1.

Machin scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh off Sounds reliever Justin Yeager, and the Nashville offense went quiet the rest of the way to finalize a 5-1 win for Norfolk.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.86) takes the ball for the Sounds on Friday. First pitch from Harbor Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

SEE YA LATER: Despite allowing six hits and only going 3.2 innings, Chad Patrick managed to strike out seven batters against the Tides on Thursday. Since returning to Nashville from Milwaukee, Patrick has totaled 12 strikeouts over 9.2 innings of work. Furthermore, Patrick has collected 20 strikeouts over his last three starts with the Sounds, which is the most he has recorded during a three-game span this season. The closest to that was 19 during his first three starts of the year with Nashville, going from July 11-25. It is tied for the second most notched in a three-game stint overall this season, as the right-hander was able to earn 22 strikeouts over three starts with the Brewers from June 17-29. During that stretch he picked up a season-high nine strikeouts in an outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 23.

TATER SKINS: Rhys Hoskins continued his Major League rehab assignment on Thursday afternoon, going 1-for-3 with a single and a walk. The 32-year-old has now played in 13 games for Nashville, smacking two homers with six RBI, seven walks, and a .351 on-base percentage. Since joining the team on August 19, Hoskins ranks fourth on the team in batting average (.271), tied for third in RBI (6), second in slugging percentage (.479), and second in total bases (23). Over his 13 games, he has managed to reach base in 11 of them, with three multi-hit performances.

MERRY CHRISTMAS: Veteran reliever Julian Merryweather tossed another scoreless outing from the bullpen on Thursday against Norfolk. This marks three-straight outings without allowing a run and the longest stretch he has put together since joining the Sounds. Since letting a run in each of his appearances on August 16 and 19, he has combined to strikeout three and allow just one hit over 3.0 frames. It's the first time Merryweather has gone three or more outings without letting up a run since doing it over four consecutive appearances from July 23 - August 13. Overall with the Sounds, Merryweather has made six outings out of the bullpen and has a 2.84 ERA. Opposing hitters are batting just .174 against him during that stretch as well.







