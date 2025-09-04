Thursday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Syracuse Mets on Thursday, September 4 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up with a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, September 5 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 4:35 p.m. (Gates 4:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, one ticket is all fans will need to attend both games. All existing tickets for Friday, September 5 remain valid.

Friday's game will also remain a Honda fridaynightbash! (second-to-last 'Bash of the season) as well as the team's annual Hispanic Heritage Night with great food specials and the team's 'Luces de Buffalo' jerseys, presented by Rodriguez Construction. Friday's events will also now include an EXTENDED Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour with $4 craft beers from 4-6:30 p.m. along with postgame Fireworks.

Tickets are available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Thursday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2025 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Thursday, September 4. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.