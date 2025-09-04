Omaha Drops 3rd Straight to Iowa
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their game against the Iowa Cubs on Thursday, falling 4-3 in the team's 7th straight loss.
The Storm Chasers were first onto the board, as Harold Castro connected on his team-leading 19th home run of the year to score John Rave and give Omaha a 2-0 advantage in the 1st inning.
Right-hander Spencer Turnbull made his debut with the Storm Chasers Thursday afternoon, facing just one over the minimum through 3.0 scoreless frames with a 1-2-3 2nd inning.
A Tyler Gentry home run in the top of the 4th extended Omaha's lead to 3-0; however, Iowa evened the game at 3-3 with a pair of walked-in runs and an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.
Chazz Martinez followed Turnbull with scoreless 5th and 6th innings. Martinez allowed a leadoff walk in the 7th before he was replaced by Ryan Hendrix. The Cubs loaded the bases, then a hit-by-pitch allowed Hendrix's inherited runner to score, giving Iowa a 4-3 advantage. Eric Cerantola entered the game with bases loaded and no outs in the 7th, though he struck out the first batter he faced and induced a double-play to strand the runners.
Cerantola pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 8th, and while Omaha had 2 runners in scoring position, the Chasers failed to score and the 4-3 score in favor of Iowa held to be final.
The Storm Chasers out-hit the Cubs 11 to 5, with Rave, Castro and Nick Pratto each collecting 2 hits in the losing effort.
Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Right-hander Stephen Kolek is scheduled to pitch.
