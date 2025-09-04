Strong Pitching Leads Sounds to Sixth Straight Win

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Behind the left arms of Robert Gasser and Bruce Zimmermann, the Nashville Sounds earned their sixth straight win, beating the Norfolk Tides 4-0 on Wednesday night. The Sounds jumped out to an early lead with the help of Luis Urias, who turned in a three-hit game for Nashville in his first game since signing a minor league deal with the Brewers on Monday. It was one of four multi-hit game for the Sounds offensively who outhit the Tides 12-7 in the win.

Nashville plated two runs in the top of the first on three hits. Daz Cameron singled to lead off the game and stole second before moving to third on a Brandon Lockridge groundout. Rhys Hoskins put the first run of the game on the board with a sacrifice fly. Tyler Black doubled and scored on Urias' RBI single to make it 2-0. Urias was back to work in the third, keeping the inning alive by drawing a two-out walk. He moved to third on the first of two hits for Raynel Delgado and Urias put the Sounds up 3-0 by stealing home.

In his sixth Triple-A start of the season, Gasser allowed two singles over his three innings of work with five strikeouts, including two in a three-up, three-down bottom of the third before turning the ball over to Zimmermann. The Tides looked destined to cut into the lead in the fifth after back-to-back hits allowed by Zimmermann had runners second and third with one out. Zimmermann ended the threat by striking out each of the next two batters to strand the runners.

The final Nashville run came in the top of the sixth when Delgado collected a two-out RBI single to score Lockridge who drew a leadoff walk in the inning.

Zimmermann worked out of more trouble in the bottom of the sixth with the Tides stringing together three straight singles to load the bases before Zimmermann earned his fifth strikeout on the night to strand the bases loaded. The southpaw added two more strikeouts in the seventh and worked around a leadoff walk in the eighth before picking up his eighth and final strikeout of the game to start the bottom of the night as he retired the side in order.

The final hit of the game for Urias came in the form of a two-out double in the top of the eighth. Ernesto Martinez Jr. used a single in the top of the ninth to make it five consecutive multi-hit games.

The Sounds look to extend the winning streak to seven games in an afternoon matinee at Harbor Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am with RHP Chad Patrick (2-3, 3.96 ERA) getting the start for Nashville.

POSTGAME NOTES:

IN CANADA, IT'S PRONOUNCED SHOOTOUT: Robert Gasser and Bruce Zimmermann combined to work the 15th shutout win of the season for the Nashville pitching staff. The 15 shutout wins are the most in Triple-A this season and the most in a single-season in Nashville Sounds history. The previous single-season high for a Nashville pitching staff was 14, which was set in 1989. The Sounds have earned three shutout wins in their last four games after ending the month of August with consecutive shutouts over Charlotte on August 30-31. Over the first two games of the series in Norfolk, Nashville pitchers have 26 strikeouts to just 14 hits and have not allowed an earned run in 16.1 consecutive innings after Wednesday night's game. Bruce Zimmermann set his season-high with eight strikeouts over six scoreless relief innings and allowed the lone walk of the night between the two pitchers used. Brewers' no. 18-rated prospect, Robert Gaser, struck out five of the 11 batters he faced in his start after setting his season-high with nine strikeouts over 5.0 IP last Friday night against Charlotte. Over his last 8.0 IP, Gasser has allowed eight hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks issued.

CHECK OUT THE NEW GUY: Back with the Brewers organization after playing in 334 games with the Milwaukee from 2020-2023, Luis Urias collected a three-hit night in his first game with Nashville since July 30, coincidently enough, on the road in Norfolk. Urias appeared in 96 games for the Athletics this season before being released and signing a minor league deal with the Brewers on Monday. Wednesday was just his second three-hit game of the season and first since May 5 when the Athletics were playing Seattle and it was his first multi-hit game overall since going 2-for-4 on August 7 on the road in Washington.

STRINGING THEM ALONG: Raynel Delgado and Ernesto Martinez Jr. each tallied multi-hit games for the Sounds in their win on Wednesday night. Each have now had a multi-hit game in at least four straight games played. For Delgado, it was his fourth straight and ninth over his last 12 games dating back to the start of the series against Louisville on August 19th and second time with a four-game multi-hit streak. Over the span, he is hitting .548 (23-for-42) with two doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 12 RBI with six walks and only six strikeouts. He leads all qualified full-season minor leaguers in AVG, OBP (.604), OPS (1.437) and ranks second in SLG (.833) since August 19th. Martinez Jr. made it five straight multi-hit games, marking the second time in his professional career with five consecutive multi-hit games. It matches what he did for Double-A Biloxi last year from July 12-20. During his stretch last year, he had multi-hit games in eight of nine games from July 12-26 with the lone exception being a 1-3 performance on July 21 vs. Montgomery. In 17 games since the start of August, Martinez Jr. is hitting .333 (19-for-57) with seven doubles and 10 RBI. It comes after hitting .189 (10-for-53) in the 17 games before it from June 25-July 30.







