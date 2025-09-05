Murphy Solid in Debut But Knights Fall 2-0

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights went toe-to-toe with the top pitching team in the International League on Thursday night. Unfortunately, Charlotte was not afforded an opportunity against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning due to a rainstorm that rolled in. The Jumbo Shrimp were leading 2-0 at the time and the game was deemed official.

Charlotte's starting pitcher, Shane Murphy, pitched very well in his 2025 Triple-A debut. Murphy went five innings, scattered four hits, and struck out four. The only damage allowed was a first inning run that scored on a sacrifice fly and a solo Home Run in the third.

The Knights offense did a nice job of putting runners on base throughout the game. Charlotte even outhit Jacksonville seven to five, but the Knights went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Corey Julks led the way with a 2-for-3 performance, his 38th multi-hit game of the season.

Kyle Tyler held Jacksonville scoreless across three innings and Jairo Iriarte also impressed with a scoreless frame that included two strikeouts.

The Knights and Jumbo Shrimp continue their series on Friday night from Truist Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:04pm ET.







