Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month

Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for August in Major League Baseball 's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) infielder Harold Castro batted .433/.485/.844 and led the league in average (.433), home runs (10), hits (39), total bases (76), on-base percentage (.485), slugging percentage (.844) and OPS (1.329). He was second in RBI (28) and third in runs (22). He recorded 14 multi-hit games, 11 of which came in a 12-game span from August 9-26, where his season average went from .260 to .310. Castro homered in four straight games from August 14-19 and drove in at least one run in 15 of his 23 games. Castro, 31, was originally signed by Detroit as an international free agent out of Caracas, Venezuela, on March 15, 2011.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins) left-hander Robby Snelling went 3-1 with a 0.90 ERA in five starts as he allowed three earned runs on 20 hits and nine walks over 30.0 innings. His ERA (0.90) led the league, and he finished second in strikeouts (38) and WHIP (0.97). He was third in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.25) and strikeouts per nine innings (11.40). Snelling, 21, was originally selected by San Diego in the Competitive Balance Round A (39th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of McQueen High School in Reno, Nevada.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) catcher/first baseman Luis Campusano batted .418/.509/.747 and led the league in average (.418) and OPS (1.526) and was second in hits (38), RBI (26), total bases (68), on-base percentage (.509) and slugging percentage (.747). He was fourth in home runs (eight). He recorded 13 multi-hit games and ended the month on a 17-game hitting streak as he hit safely in 22 of 24 games in August. Campusano, 26, was selected by San Diego in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Cross Creek High School in Augusta, Georgia.

Round Rock Express (Rangers) right-hander Trey Supak was 1-0 with a 1.71 ERA in five starts as he allowed five earned runs on 19 hits and seven walks over 26.1 innings. He led the league in ERA (1.71), hits allowed per nine innings (6.49), WHIP (0.99) and batting average against (.200). He was third in strikeout to walk ratio (3.29). Supak, 29, was originally selected by Pittsburgh in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2014 MLB Draft out of LaGrange High School in LaGrange, Texas.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) first baseman/outfielder Felix Reyes batted .374/.400/.629 and led the league in average (.374), runs (23), hits (43), doubles (13) and RBI (24). He was second in total bases (65) and his 43 hits were tied for the most in Minor League Baseball in August. He recorded 12 multi-hit games, including a career-high five hit game on August 9 at New Hampshire. Reyes, 24, was originally signed by Philadelphia as an international free agent out of Bani, Dominican Republic, on February 22, 2020.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) right-hander R.J. Gordon went 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA in six starts as he allowed eight earned runs on 24 hits and nine walks while striking out 42 in 34.2 innings. He led the league in innings pitched (34.2) and was second in strikeouts (42), WHIP (0.95) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.67). He finished third in ERA (2.08), was fourth in batting average against (.190) and fifth in hits allowed per nine innings (6.23). Gordon, 23, was selected by New York (NL) in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon.

Southern League (Double-A)

Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) first baseman Blake Burke batted .313/.378/.586 and led the league in home runs (seven), RBI (23), total bases (58), slugging percentage (.586) and OPS (.964). He finished third in hits (31) and sixth in average (.313). He recorded nine multi-hit games and hit safely in 10 straight games from August 9-20. His two-homer game on August 24 against Chattanooga was the first of his professional career and set a career-high with five RBI. Burke, 22, was selected by Milwaukee in Competitive Balance Round A (34th overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) left-hander Thomas White went 2-0 with a 1.07 ERA in five starts as he scattered 16 hits and 14 walks over 25.1 innings. He led the league in strikeouts (42), ERA (1.07) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.92) and was third in batting average against (.174) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.68). White, 20, was selected by Miami in Competitive Balance Round A (35th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

Texas League (Double-A)

Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks) outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt batted .371/.504/.639 and led the league in runs (28), hits (36), on-base percentage (.504) and OPS (1.143) and was second in average (.371), total bases (62), stolen bases (12) and slugging percentage (.552). He walked ten more times (24) than he struck out (14) and recorded nine multi-hit games. His four hits on August 24 at San Antonio set a career high. Waldschmidt, 22, was selected by Arizona in the Prospect Promotion Incentive Round (31st overall) of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers) right-hander David Davalillo went 1-1 with a 1.82 ERA in five starts as he allowed five earned runs on 17 hits and eight walks over 24.2 innings. He led the league ERA (1.82) and batting average against (.191) and finished second in WHIP (1.01) and hits allowed per nine innings (6.2). He had a stretch of 14.0 scoreless innings from August 1-21. Davalillo, 22, was originally signed by New York (NL) as an international free agent out of Ocumare del Tuy, Venezuela, on January 15, 2021. He was signed by Texas as a free agent on June 7, 2022.

Midwest League (High-A)

Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) outfielder Kendall George batted .378/.496/.429 and led the league in hits (37), on-base percentage (.496) and stolen bases (34). He was second in runs (21) and walks (23), was third in triples (two) and fifth in OPS (.925). His 34 stolen bases led Minor League Baseball and were 19 more than anyone in the league. George walked nine more times (23) than he struck out (14) and he posted 13 multi-hit games in August. His 10-game hitting streak from August 17-29 was the longest of his career. George, 20, was selected by Los Angeles (NL) in the first round (36th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas.

Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) left-hander Adam Serwinowski went 4-0 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts as he scattered 18 hits and 12 walks over 29.0 innings while striking out a league-best 37. He led the league in wins (four) and was second in strikeouts per nine innings (11.48), was third in batting average against (.173), was fourth in ERA (1.55) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.59). Serwinowski, 21, was originally selected by Cincinnati in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Eastside High School in Taylors, South Carolina. On July 30, 2025, he was traded to the Rays for right-hander Zack Littell, and on the following day, was traded to the Dodgers in exchange for first baseman Hunter Feduccia.

Northwest League (High-A)

Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) outfielder Rio Foster batted .333/.456/.656 and led the league in runs (24) and slugging percentage (.656). He finished second in home runs (seven), RBI (23) and OPS (1.112) and was third in on-base percentage (.456). He was fourth in average (.333) and doubles (nine) and was fifth in hits (35). He recorded 10 multi-hit games and set a career high with five hits on August 13 against Eugene. Foster, 22, was selected by Los Angeles (AL) in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence, South Carolina.

Spokane Indians (Rockies) left-hander Griffin Herring went 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in six starts as he allowed six earned runs on 11 hits and 13 walks over 25.0 innings. He led the league in batting average against (.136), hits allowed per nine innings (3.9) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.04). He was second in WHIP (0.96), was third in ERA (2.16) and was fourth in strikeouts (39). He allowed more than two hits once in his six starts. Herring, 22, was originally selected by New York (AL) in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University. He was traded to the Rockies on July 25, 2025, in exchange for third baseman Ryan McMahon.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates) first baseman Callan Moss batted .383/.442/.649 and led the league in average (.383), hits (36), home runs (six), total bases (61), slugging percentage (.649) and OPS (1.091). He was third in RBI (19) and on-base percentage (.442) and was fifth in doubles (seven). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and ended the month with a career-best 13-game hitting streak. Moss, 22, was originally signed by Kansas City as a free agent on August 6, 2024, out of St. Leo University in St. Leo, Florida. He was traded to Pittsburgh on July 31, 2025, in exchange for left-hander Bailey Falter.

Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) left-hander Xavier Rivas went 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA in four starts as he allowed four earned runs on eight hits and 10 walks over 24.0 innings. He struck out 34 and led the league in WHIP (0.75), batting average against (.103) and hits allowed per nine innings (3.00). He was second in strikeouts per nine innings (12.75), third in strikeouts (34) and fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.4). Rivas, 23, was selected by New York (AL) in the 16th round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

California League (Single-A)

Inland Empire 66ers (Angels) outfielder Raudi Rodriguez batted .434/.529/.646 and led the league in average (.434), hits (43), total bases (64), on-base percentage (.529), slugging percentage (.646) and OPS (1.175). He finished second in walks (20) and was third in home runs (four) and triples (two) and fourth in runs (22) and RBI (18). He recorded 11 multi-hit games, including a career-high tying five hits on August 21 against Visalia. He recorded a base hit in 10 straight at-bats from August 20-22 against Visalia. Rodriguez, 22, was selected by Los Angeles (AL) in the 19th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Georgia.

Inland Empire right-hander Dylan Jordan went 2-0 with a 1.05 ERA in six starts as he allowed three earned runs on 15 hits and seven walks over 25.2 innings. He struck out 27 batters and led the league in ERA (1.05), WHIP (0.86), batting average against (.176) and hits allowed per nine innings (5.26). He was second in strikeouts per nine innings (9.47) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.86). Jordan, 19, was selected by Los Angeles (AL) in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Viera High School in Viera, Florida.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Augusta GreenJackets (Braves) shortstop/third baseman John Gil batted .344/.438/.578 and led the league in average (.344), doubles (nine), home runs (four), slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (1.016) and was second in hits (31), total bases (52) and RBI (24). He finished third in runs (23) and fifth in on-base percentage (.438). He posted eight multi-hit games and hit safely in eight straight games from August 6-17. Gil, 19, was signed by Atlanta as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2023.

Salem Red Sox right-hander Yhoiker Fajardo went 1-0 with a 1.14 ERA in six starts as he allowed three earned runs on 13 hits and eight walks over 23.2 innings while striking out a league-best 36 batters. Among Carolina League pitchers with 21.0 or more innings, he led the league in ERA (1.14), WHIP (0.89), average against (.159) and strikeouts per nine innings (13.69) and was second in hits allowed per nine innings (4.94). Fajardo, 18, was originally signed by Chicago (AL) as an international free agent out of Villa de Cura, Venezuela, on February 20, 2024.He was traded to Boston on December 21, 2024, in exchange for left-hander Cam Booser.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Daytona Tortugas (Reds) catcher Alfredo Duno batted .338/.490/.700 and led the league in runs (21), doubles (eight), home runs (seven), RBI (25), total bases (56), walks (24), on-base percentage (.490), slugging percentage (.700) and OPS (1.190). He was second in hits (27), was third in average (.338) and walked more than twice as many times (24) as

he struck out (11). He hit safely in a career-high 14 straight games from August 10-28. Duno, 19, was signed by Cincinnati as an international free agent out of Miranda, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.

Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins) left-hander Julio Mendez went 4-0 with a 0.72 ERA in five starts as he allowed two earned runs on 13 hits and four walks over 25.0 innings. He led the league in wins (four), ERA (0.72), strikeouts (29), WHIP (0.68) and strikeout to walk ratio (7.25). He began the month with a streak of 18.0 scoreless innings. Mendez, 20, was signed by Miami as an international free agent out of Valencia, Venezuela, on June 1, 2022.

Dominican Summer League (Rookie)

DSL Mets Orange shortstop Elian Peña batted .404/.509/.787 and led the league in total bases (37). He finished second in home runs (four), was third in slugging percentage (.787) and was fourth in runs (16) and OPS (1.296).

He recorded six multi-hit games (league played only 14 games) and hit safely in a career-high nine straight games from July 29-August 9. Peña raised his season batting average from .252 to .292 in August. Pena, 17, was signed by New York (NL) as an international free agent out of Azua, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2025.

DSL Padres Gold left-hander Jeronimo Palmeros went 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in three starts as he held opponents to one earned run on 11 hits over 15.0 innings. He struck out 18 and did not walk a batter. He set a career high with eight strikeouts on August 9 against the Red Sox Red. Palmeros, 18, was signed by San Diego as an international free agent out of Veracruz, Mexico, on February 24, 2025.

