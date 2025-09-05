Gwinnett Defeats Durham 6-2, 2-1 in Twinbill

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Matthew Batten connected for a game-winning homer in the bottom of the seventh to send the Gwinnett Stripers to a doubleheader sweep over the Durham Bulls 6-2 and 2-1 at Coolray Field on Thursday night.

Kameron Misner belted a 434-foot homer in the sixth to tie the game 1-1, but reliever Michael Flynn's (L, 1-1) fifth pitch of the seventh was sailed over the left field wall to cap the sweep.

Gwinnett (31-29) claimed the opener 6-2 over the Bulls (30-28) despite two homers by Cooper Hummel. Hummel stroked a home run to left in the first inning, then a home run to center in the fourth, marking his second straight two-homer game. Hummel's centerfield home run was originally ruled in play, seeing Hummel race to third. Manager Morgan Ensberg disputed that the ball cleared the wall, and after a three-umpire review, the call was overturned into a home run.

Another moment of dispute in the opener was an apparent three-run home run by Gwinnett's Connor Capel, sailing the blast over the right field wall. However, as Capel turned past first base on his home run trot, he was ruled to have passed Jonathan Ornelas, who mysteriously was returning back toward the first base bag, evidently anticipating a catch from Misner. After another umpire's conference, the call was upheld and Capel was called out. Instead of a three-run homer, Capel was awarded a two-run single and ruled out for passing his teammate. After the final ruling was made, Capel was ejected.

Yonile Curet (L, 0-3) absorbed the loss, permitting five walks, six hits and four runs.

How It Happened: In game one, the Stripers put the leadoff batter on in four of the first five innings. Curet opened the game by walking the first three hitters. In the third inning, Curet threw 11 straight balls to start the frame before permitting two more runs.

What's Next: Forrest Whitley (4-3, 2.38) is slated to start for the Bulls against 112-game MLB winner Carlos Carrasco (2-0, 4.50) on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET.







