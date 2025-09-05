Batten's Walk-Off Blast Gives Gwinnett Doubleheader Sweep of Durham

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (31-29) took care of business against the Durham Bulls (30-28) in a Thursday night doubleheader at Coolray Field, winning 6-2 in game one and 2-1 in the finale. Jose Suarez tossed a quality start for Gwinnett in game one while Matthew Batten's walk-off home run ended the nightcap. The series is tied 2-2.

Decisive Plays (GM1): Durham started the scoring with a solo homer from Cooper Hummel (7) in the first inning. The Stripers tied the game in the bottom of the first with an RBI single off the bat of Eddys Leonard. Gwinnett took the lead in the third inning with a run-scoring single from David McCabe and added another tally later in the frame on a sacrifice fly from Leonard to make it 3-1. Hummel got a run back for Durham with another solo blast (8) in the fourth. The Stripers extended their lead quickly on an RBI single from Jason Delay in the bottom of the fourth. Already ahead 4-2, Conner Capel added to the lead with what was initially a three-run homer but was overturned to a two-run single when he ran slightly ahead of Jonathan Ornelas on the basepaths. The Stripers held the 6-2 lead the rest of the way.

Decisive Plays (GM2): Gwinnett stayed hot to start game two in the second inning as Batten reached on an RBI fielder's choice to score McCabe. The Bulls tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Kameron Misner (3). With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh, Batten came through with a walk-off blast to left field off Michael Flynn (L, 1-1).

Key Contributors: Batten was the hero in game two, finishing the doubleheader a combined 3-for-6. In game one, Suarez earned the win (W, 3-1) with a quality start (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO). Nathan Wiles tossed 5.0 scoreless innings in game two (4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO) in a no decision. Hummel led the offense for Durham with a two-homer game in the opener.

Noteworthy: The doubleheader sweep is the Stripers' second of the season, first since they also swept Durham on August 1 at Coolray Field. Batten's walk-off homer was Gwinnett's second this season as Carlos Rodriguez previously did so in game two of that August 1 doubleheader. Suarez's eight strikeouts marked a season high. Wiles owns a 0.00 ERA (0 ER in 15.1 IP) across three starts against Durham, the club he pitched for from 2022-24.

