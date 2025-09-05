IronPigs and Mud Hens Suspended Thursday Night
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Thursday, September 4th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-25, 79-53) and the Toledo Mud Hens (35-24, 74-60) was suspended in the top of the 6th inning with Toledo leading 6-3 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The game will resume on Friday, September 5th at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m. The regularly scheduled Friday, September 5th game will take place 40 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game or at 7:05 p.m., whichever comes later.
The IronPigs opened the scoring in the game with a Brewer Hicklen solo homer in the second and then added two more for a 3-0 lead in the third when Rafael Lantigua singled home a run and Otto Kemp scored on a wild pitch.
Andrew Navigato homered on the first pitch of the sixth to get Toledo on the board. After loading the bases, Jace Jung singled home two runs to tie the game for Toledo. An Eduardo Valencia three-run homer then gave Toledo the lead. With two outs and a runner on first later in the frame, substantial rain began to fall, bringing a halt to the action.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Moore, Redbirds Walk off Red Wings to Take Series Lead - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Fall to Memphis in Walk-Off Fashion - Rochester Red Wings
- Murphy Solid in Debut But Knights Fall 2-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Shut out Knights, 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bazzana Walks off Indians in Ninth - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs and Mud Hens Suspended Thursday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Clippers Walk It off on "Blue Jackets Night" - Columbus Clippers
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 6-2, 2-1 in Twinbill - Durham Bulls
- Batten's Walk-Off Blast Gives Gwinnett Doubleheader Sweep of Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Ride Hinds, Barnes to 4-2 Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Take Third Straight over Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Pitchers Fan 12, Ninth Straight Double-Digit Strikeout Performance, But Fall to Bats 4-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Drops 3rd Straight to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Winning Streak Halts at Six with Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Caps off Season-High Sixth Consecutive Win in 4-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Ragsdale Shines For Norfolk In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Snelling Takes Home Pitcher of the Month - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 9- 14 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- September 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Month - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Thursday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Thursday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Maeda the Man as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Stymies the WooSox, 5-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Strong Pitching Leads Sounds to Sixth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs and Mud Hens Suspended Thursday Night
- Payton Henry Walks off Mud Hens for 'Pigs Sixth Straight Win
- 10 Millionth Fan Comes Thru the Gates of Coca-Cola Park
- IronPigs Snap up Fifth Straight Win with 10 Unanswered Runs
- IronPigs and Storm Chasers Cancelled on Sunday, August 31