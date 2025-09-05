IronPigs and Mud Hens Suspended Thursday Night

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Thursday, September 4th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (32-25, 79-53) and the Toledo Mud Hens (35-24, 74-60) was suspended in the top of the 6th inning with Toledo leading 6-3 on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The game will resume on Friday, September 5th at 5:05 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m. The regularly scheduled Friday, September 5th game will take place 40 minutes after the conclusion of the resumed game or at 7:05 p.m., whichever comes later.

The IronPigs opened the scoring in the game with a Brewer Hicklen solo homer in the second and then added two more for a 3-0 lead in the third when Rafael Lantigua singled home a run and Otto Kemp scored on a wild pitch.

Andrew Navigato homered on the first pitch of the sixth to get Toledo on the board. After loading the bases, Jace Jung singled home two runs to tie the game for Toledo. An Eduardo Valencia three-run homer then gave Toledo the lead. With two outs and a runner on first later in the frame, substantial rain began to fall, bringing a halt to the action.

