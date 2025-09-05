Moore, Redbirds Walk off Red Wings to Take Series Lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 6-5 walk-off win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Third baseman Brody Moore smacked a fly ball to left field and brought home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for the fifth walk-off win of 2025 for Memphis. The right-handed hitter entered the game as a pinch runner for Blaze Jordan in the seventh inning. The walk-off hit came in Moore's first plate appearance.

The Redbirds scored five runs in the second inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Second baseman Bryan Torres clubbed a three-run homer to cap off the frame, his eighth blast of the season. Torres finished 2-for-4 with a walk. First baseman Matt Lloyd went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double. Right fielder Mike Antico scored the winning run to cap off his 2-for-3 night.

Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed five runs on nine hits, walked none and struck out one in 5.0-plus innings. Anthony Veneziano came in with no outs and a runner in scoring position in the sixth and stranded the runner. Zach Plesac tossed 2.0 scoreless frames in relief. Nick Raquet (2-3) earned the win with a perfect ninth.

