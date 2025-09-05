Moore, Redbirds Walk off Red Wings to Take Series Lead
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 6-5 walk-off win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Third baseman Brody Moore smacked a fly ball to left field and brought home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for the fifth walk-off win of 2025 for Memphis. The right-handed hitter entered the game as a pinch runner for Blaze Jordan in the seventh inning. The walk-off hit came in Moore's first plate appearance.
The Redbirds scored five runs in the second inning to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Second baseman Bryan Torres clubbed a three-run homer to cap off the frame, his eighth blast of the season. Torres finished 2-for-4 with a walk. First baseman Matt Lloyd went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double. Right fielder Mike Antico scored the winning run to cap off his 2-for-3 night.
Starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson allowed five runs on nine hits, walked none and struck out one in 5.0-plus innings. Anthony Veneziano came in with no outs and a runner in scoring position in the sixth and stranded the runner. Zach Plesac tossed 2.0 scoreless frames in relief. Nick Raquet (2-3) earned the win with a perfect ninth.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, September 5 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Moore, Redbirds Walk off Red Wings to Take Series Lead - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Fall to Memphis in Walk-Off Fashion - Rochester Red Wings
- Murphy Solid in Debut But Knights Fall 2-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Shut out Knights, 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bazzana Walks off Indians in Ninth - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs and Mud Hens Suspended Thursday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Clippers Walk It off on "Blue Jackets Night" - Columbus Clippers
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 6-2, 2-1 in Twinbill - Durham Bulls
- Batten's Walk-Off Blast Gives Gwinnett Doubleheader Sweep of Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Ride Hinds, Barnes to 4-2 Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Take Third Straight over Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Pitchers Fan 12, Ninth Straight Double-Digit Strikeout Performance, But Fall to Bats 4-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Drops 3rd Straight to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Winning Streak Halts at Six with Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Caps off Season-High Sixth Consecutive Win in 4-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Ragsdale Shines For Norfolk In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Snelling Takes Home Pitcher of the Month - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 9- 14 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- September 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Month - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Thursday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Thursday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Maeda the Man as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Stymies the WooSox, 5-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Strong Pitching Leads Sounds to Sixth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Moore, Redbirds Walk off Red Wings to Take Series Lead
- Memphis Falls in Game Two of Series against Rochester
- Redbirds Announce Grizzlies Day Festivities for September 20
- Redbirds Rout Red Wings in First-Ever Matchup
- Redbirds Smash Four Home Runs in Series-Clinching Win at Comets