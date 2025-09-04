Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 at Memphis

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-33, 53-78) vs. Memphis Redbirds (30-29, 71-61)

Thursday - 7:45 p.m. ET - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Kyle Luckham (0-2, 3.44) vs. RHP Aaron Wilkerson (6-3, 3.86)

WIN-SDAY: The Rochester Red Wings looked to win their first-ever game against the Memphis Redbirds in franchise history, and squeezed out a 5-4 victory...SS J.T. ARRUDA and 2B JOSÉ TENA each tallied multi-hit performances, both smacking two-run homers in the winning effort...five different Red Wings relievers combined to hold Memphis to two unearned runs on just three hits, capped off by RHP RYAN LOUTOS'S third save with Rochester in his first appearance against his former team...the Red Wings will look to make it back-to-back wins on Thursday night against Memphis, in game three of their six-game set. The Wings will send RHP KYLE LUCKHAM to duel with the Redbirds RHP Aaron Wilkerson.

IN-TENA-SITY: 2B JOSÉ TENA extended his team-leading 17-game on-base streak and five-game hit streak after going 2-for-4 with a single in the first inning and later crushing a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning...his two-run blast marks his first home run since returning to Rochester on 8/21 and his first Red Wing home run since 7/24 against SWB...during his five-game hit streak, the Dominican Republic native sports a .364 batting average (8-for-22) with a .891 OPS while collecting one home run, two stolen bases, and three RBI...

Away from Innovative Field this season, Tena is hitting .319 (22-for-69) across 17 games.

(J)ACK OF ALL (T)RADES: SS J.T. ARRUDA launched a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, later adding a walk in the fourth inning, and a double in the top of the ninth inning...The California native's performance marks his first multi-RBI game since 8/7 at NOR, his first home run since 6/20 at LHV, and the first time he has collected two extra-base hits in a game since 8/10/24 with Double-A Harrisburg...over his last 10 games since August 13, the California native is hitting .290 (9-for-31) with hits in seven of those games...

Arruda is the first International League player to log at least five scoreless appearances on the mound and hit five homers in a single season since Jake Cronenworth in 2019 with Durham.

THE PINCK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY stuffed the box score on Wednesday night, recording a double, a walk, a run, and stealing his 33rd base of the year in the contest...since 8/1, the Alabama product leads the team in several categories, including batting average (.327, 35-for-107), home runs (T-1, 5), RBIs (24), on-base percentage (.388), slugging percentage (.523), OPS (.911), hits (35), total bases (56), and triples (T-1, 2)...

His second-inning lead-off double marked the 300th hit of his Minor League career.

ALL FOR JUAN, JUAN FOR ALL: DH JUAN YEPEZ sparked the offense in the top of the second inning against his former ballclub, collecting his first hit and RBI with the Wings since being placed on the Injured List on 7/6...Yepez played three seasons with Memphis from 2021 to 2023, appearing in 228 games during his tenure...the Venezuelan native collected 227 hits, 47 home runs, 55 doubles, and drove in 185 runs across his three seasons with the Redbirds.

BULLY-PEN: Five different Wings relievers combined to hurl 5.0 innings while allowing two unearned runs on just three hits, striking out six batters in the process...from the seventh inning on, three relievers combined to toss three perfect innings, striking out six to squeak out the close victory...RHP DAISON ACOSTA struck out the side in the top of the seventh inning, followed by RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ firing a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out one Redbird...RHP RYAN LOUTOS locked down the ninth inning in his first appearance against his former team, setting them down in order and recorded his third save with Rochester and sixth at the Triple-A level (2 w/ MEM, 1 w/ OKC).

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2015: On this day in 2015, the Rochester Red Wings snuck past the Pawtucket Red Sox 2-1 thanks to a complete game performance and a late run to push them ahead...LHP PAT DEAN dazzled in a complete game effort, delivering 9.0 innings of one-run baseball on five hits while striking out one...Dean finished the game with 97 pitches, making him one of six Red Wings to throw a complete game in under 100 pitches since at least 2004... DH OSWALDO ARCIA broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning, cracking an opposite-field double to plate the first run of the game...2B JAMES BERESFORD added an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, an important insurance run, as the Red Sox scored their only run of the game in the bottom half of the frame.







International League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.