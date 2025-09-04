September 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (67-66, 28-31) vs. OMAHA STORM CHASERS (55-77, 24-34)

Thursday, September 4 - 12:08 PM - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jameson Taillon (0-1, 5.54) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (0-5, 9.58)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series against the I-80 rivals, Omaha Storm Chasers...right-hander Jameson Taillon will start for Iowa on Major League rehab assignment... Spencer Turnbull is slated to start for Omaha.

ANOTHER ONE: The I-Cubs scored a narrow 4-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers yesterday at Principal Park... Carlos Pérez led the I-Cubs offense as he went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk... Connor Noland tossed 3.2 innings and allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts... Riley

Martin worked a scoreless inning and Gavin Hollowell retired the one batter he faced to earn his third save.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: The I-Cubs earned their eighth shutout of the season Tuesday night and first since Aug. 20 vs. Sugar Land (5-0)...Iowa surrendered just two hits Tuesday, which tied a 9.0-inning season low, also done on Aug. 13, July 23 and May 11.

RUNS GALORE: The I-Cubs scored double-digit runs Saturday night for the second straight game vs. Las Vegas...it marked the third time they have done so this season and first since July 2-3 vs. Omaha...Iowa is aiming to win their fifth straight, which will tie for the season-high in wins.

SERIES DROUGHT: Iowa ended their series drought winning four of the six games in Las Vegas...Iowa had not claimed a series since the split series win against the Omaha Storm Chasers from July 1-6.

STORM CHASIN': Iowa and Omaha are set to face each other 21 times during the 2025 season...Iowa went 9-12 vs. the Storm Chasers last year...during the 2025 campaign, Iowa has gone 12-5, tied for their most wins vs. any opponent, trailing St. Paul (12).

ISN'T IT GRAND: Saturday night's ninth inning, go-ahead grand slam by Hayden Cantrelle marked the first of his career...in addition, it was the sixth by an I-Cub this season and first since Forrest Wall on Aug. 15 vs. Worcester.

ABOVE WATER: The I-Cubs won their fifth straight game yesterday, which matched the season high, done on May 14-17...Iowa has not won at least six consecutive games since they won eight straight Sept. 13-21, 2023...the I-Cubs also improved their record to 67-66, marking the first time they are above .500 this season since Aug. 1 (53-52).

COMING RIGHT UP: Carlos Pérez hit two home runs Tuesday night for the third time this season...Pérez and Owen Caissie are the lone Iowa players to have three two-homer games... Pérez's 25 homers are third-most in the International League and no I-Cub has hit more than 23 since Bryan LaHair set the franchise record with 38 in 2011.

NOT A NIGHT OWL: Yesterday, the I-Cubs improved their record in day games to 28-19, which is the most such wins in the International League this season, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (26-13)...last season, Iowa went 21-27 in day games.

JONNY ON THE SPOT: Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long is batting .310 (143-for-462) with 19 home runs and 85 RBI this season...with 16 games to play, Long has the most hits and RBI since Bryan LaHair had 151 hits and 109 RBI in 2011.

TEAM OF THE WEEK: James Triantos was named to the MiLB Prospect Team of the Week...Triantos slashed .391/.375/.696 (9-for-23) with two triples, one home run and seven RBI...since Aug. 1, James is batting .296 (34-for-115) with 10 extra-base hits and 18 RBI.

LONG-TIME COMIN': Infielder Jonathon Long reached base in 35 straight games on Sunday vs. Sugar Land, the longest of his career and the longest by an I-Cub in franchise history (since data was made available in 2005), passing Yonathan Perlaza's 34-game stretch in 2023...during this stretch, Long batted .306 (38-for-124) with 21 runs scored, eight doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI and is tied for the third-longest such streak in the International League this season.







