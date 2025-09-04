Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 9- 14

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's final regular-season homestand of 2025 begins at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, September 9 with a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, that runs through Sunday, September 14 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human purchases a ticket. **PLEASE NOTE, DOGS ARE NOT ALLOWED in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge, inside the PNC Home Plate Club, the Haskell Suite Level or any inside area.**

Collapsible Bowl Giveaway: Be one of the first 200 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and keep your furry friend hydrated on the go with a Jumbo Shrimp collapsible bowl. **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.

Stahl-Meyer Two for Tuesday: Enjoy two hot dogs for $2 during each Tuesday home game, presented by Stahl-Meyer. This offer can be redeemed at All American Jax, Southern Fried Freebird, Pinstripe Parlor and Grab and Go concession stands.

Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home, presented by Challenge Enterprises: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Challenge Enterprises as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Wear it Home Wednesday, presented by Renewal by Andersen & Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. and receive a Jumbo Shrimp University t-shirt **One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** ** Giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gates on Georgia St.**

College Night: Represent your school/alma mater at the ballpark.

Thursday, September 11, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis concession stand, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

CSX First Responders Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they say thank you to all of the first responders in the Jacksonville area. CSX is proud to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active and retired first responders and their dependents. Complimentary tickets can be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or day of the game.

Friday, September 12, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Florida Blue and First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they celebrate the (almost) beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Red Shirt Friday, presented by Helping Hands for Heroes: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to Helping Hands for Heroes.

Saturday, September 13, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Fan Appreciation Day: The Jumbo Shrimp want to say a sincere thank you to all of the fans that came through the gates this season.

Jumbo Shrimp Umbrella Giveaway, presented by VyStar Credit Union and Rolland Reash Plumbing: The Jumbo Shrimp want to say THANK YOU by providing a useful giveaway that can be used for all seasons to come. Be one of the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gates on Georgia St. to receive a stylish Jumbo Shrimp umbrella.**One giveaway per person, not per ticket.** **Giveaways ONLY available when entering through the Main Gates on Georgia St.**

Saturday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Girl Scout Night: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Girl Scout Night. To get more info for your troop, email sydney@jaxshrimp.com and click HERE for more info.

Sunday, September 14, 2025, 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Fans can enter through the Main Gate on Georgia Street and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

And...Done, presented by Primrose Schools: Celebrating the end of a great regular season!

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025:

New Main Gate: New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store: Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns: The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options:

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Scampi's Cove: Classic ballpark snacks and sweets

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25*(If necessary). Playoff packages are already on sale.







