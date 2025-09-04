Snelling Takes Home Pitcher of the Month
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Robby Snelling has been named the International League Pitcher of the Month for the month of August, Minor League Baseball announced Thursday. Snelling is the first Jumbo Shrimp player to earn a monthly honor during the 2025 campaign.
After starting the season with Double-A Pensacola, Snelling was promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville on July 10 and made three starts that month. During the month of August, the lefty made five starts, totaling 30.0 innings. He allowed just five runs (three earned) posting a 0.90 ERA and a 3-1 record. Among those five starts, he had two scoreless outings and struck out 38 against just nine walks. Opponents hit just .189 against Snelling.
A native of Reno, N.V, the 21-year-old pitcher is in his first full season with the Marlins organization. He was selected in the first round (39th overall) by the San Diego Padres. During his first professional season, he spent time with Low-A Lake Elsinore, High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio. He was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres on July 30, 2024 along with RHP Adam Mazur, INF Jay Beshears and INF Graham Pauley.
He made 16 appearances with Double-A San Antonio before the trade and made seven starts with Double-A Pensacola. With Pensacola, Snelling pitched 36.0 innings, allowing 17 runs (16 earned) for a 4.00 ERA and posted a 2-2 record. His first start with Jacksonville came on September 20, 2024. He tossed six innings and struck out seven.
International League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Ragsdale Shines For Norfolk In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Snelling Takes Home Pitcher of the Month - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 9- 14 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- September 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Month - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Thursday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Thursday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Maeda the Man as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Stymies the WooSox, 5-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Strong Pitching Leads Sounds to Sixth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Snelling Takes Home Pitcher of the Month
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 9- 14
- Snelling, McSweeney Brilliant in Doubleheader Split
- Jumbo Shrimp, Peak Events LLC to Host Third Annual Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic
- Pair of Home Runs, Four-Run Third Propels Jacksonville to Tuesday Win