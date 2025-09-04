Snelling Takes Home Pitcher of the Month

September 4, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Robby Snelling has been named the International League Pitcher of the Month for the month of August, Minor League Baseball announced Thursday. Snelling is the first Jumbo Shrimp player to earn a monthly honor during the 2025 campaign.

After starting the season with Double-A Pensacola, Snelling was promoted to Triple-A Jacksonville on July 10 and made three starts that month. During the month of August, the lefty made five starts, totaling 30.0 innings. He allowed just five runs (three earned) posting a 0.90 ERA and a 3-1 record. Among those five starts, he had two scoreless outings and struck out 38 against just nine walks. Opponents hit just .189 against Snelling.

A native of Reno, N.V, the 21-year-old pitcher is in his first full season with the Marlins organization. He was selected in the first round (39th overall) by the San Diego Padres. During his first professional season, he spent time with Low-A Lake Elsinore, High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio. He was acquired in a trade with the San Diego Padres on July 30, 2024 along with RHP Adam Mazur, INF Jay Beshears and INF Graham Pauley.

He made 16 appearances with Double-A San Antonio before the trade and made seven starts with Double-A Pensacola. With Pensacola, Snelling pitched 36.0 innings, allowing 17 runs (16 earned) for a 4.00 ERA and posted a 2-2 record. His first start with Jacksonville came on September 20, 2024. He tossed six innings and struck out seven.







