Bats Ride Hinds, Barnes to 4-2 Win over Saints

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - On a cool Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field, the Louisville Bats pushed their longest winning streak of the season to six with a 4-2 victory over the St. Paul Saints.

The game started slow, with neither team able to put any runs on the board through two innings. Saints starter John Klein (L, 0-3) kept the Bats from gaining any early momentum, only allowing one hit through two innings.

The quiet start came to an end in the top of the third after Bats starter Charlie Barnes (W, 1-2) gave up four consecutive singles to push two runs across the plate for the Saints.

The Bats were quick to answer despite two quick outs to start the bottom of the frame. A double, hit by pitch, and a walk loaded the bases for Louisville, and a wild pitch by Klein brought in Francisco Urbaez. A single by Rece Hinds scored the other two runners and gave the Bats a 3-2 lead.

Innings four through five passed by quietly for both teams, with neither team able to push any more runs across the plate. Barnes made quick work of the Saints in the fourth and fifth, retiring six batters in a row for the two innings, while reliever Jared Whorff relieved Klein in the bottom of the fifth and retired three of the four batters he faced.

The Bats tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, opening the frame with a single from Hinds. A stolen base combined with a throwing error moved Hinds to third, and a single from Connor Joe scored Hinds and extended the lead to 4-2.

Barnes finished his six-inning night with five strikeouts, allowing two runs on eight hits in a quality start to pick up his first victory as a Bat. Sam Moll entered the game for Barnes in the sixth and similarly kept the Saints at bay, going 1-2-3 for the inning, including a strikeout.

St. Paul returned to their bullpen in the seventh, opting for Pierson Ohl, who posted two scoreless innings to keep the Saints within reach heading into the ninth.

The duo of Reiver Sanmartin and Luis Mey (S, 8) kept the Saints off the board for the eighth and ninth innings respectively, securing the third win of the series for the home team.

With the win, the Bats have now won 10 of their last 11 games. Hinds went 2-for-4 and added another stolen base to his total of 19 on the season. He is now one stolen base away from recording the second 20-20 season in Louisville franchise history after Brian O'Grady in 2019.

The Bats (63-72, 31-29 second half) look to secure the series win against the Saints (58-75, 25-35 second half) on Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Talk Radio 1080.







