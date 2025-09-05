Saints Pitchers Fan 12, Ninth Straight Double-Digit Strikeout Performance, But Fall to Bats 4-2

September 4, 2025

St. Paul Saints







LOUISVILLE, KY - The St. Paul Saints franchise record of 1,359 strikeouts in a season is well within striking distance for this season's hurlers. They continued adding to their franchise record of most consecutive games with double-digit strikeouts by fanning 12 Louisville Bats on Thursday night, the ninth consecutive game they've accomplished the feat. It leaves them 160 shy of the single-season record with 15 games to go. Unfortunately, they couldn't hang on to an early two run lead and fell for the sixth consecutive game, a 4-2 loss at Louisville Slugger Field.

John Klein, who has been incredible since his rocky debut, got the start and punched out three over the first two innings while allowing just a one out single in the first to Major League rehabber Tyler Stephenson.

Four straight singles with one out plated two runs for the Saints in the third. Walker Jenkins started it with an infield single to second. Jenkins went 2-4 with a double and a run scored. Gabby Gonzalez then singled to right and Jenkins went first to third. The throw from right fielder Connor Joe to third skipped away and Jenkins was able to score as Gonzalez took second making it 1-0. Gonzalez finished the night 2-4 with a double, RBI, and a run scored. Aaron Sabato followed with a single to right putting runners at the corners. Carson McCusker then lined an RBI single into left-center making it 2-0.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the inning the Bats took the lead. Francisco Urbaez doubled on a slow ground ball that just went over the first base bag. Tyler Stephenson was hit by a pitch and Edwin Rios walked to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Urbaez cutting the Saints lead to 2-1. Rece Hinds then ripped a two-run single to left giving the Bats a 3-2 lead. Klein pitched better than his final line would indicate going 4.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out seven. Since giving up six runs in 0.2 of an inning in his debut, Klein has a 2.65 ERA in four appearances with 26 strikeouts in 17 innings.

Hinds continued to be a thorn in the side of the Saints as he led off the sixth inning with a single to left. He then stole second and took third on the throwing error by catch Jhonny Pereda. With two outs Connor Joe dumped an RBI single into right-center giving the Bats a 4-2 lead. In six games against the Saints this season, Hinds is hitting .480 with two doubles, four homers, and 10 RBI, and a 1.540 OPS.

The Saints offense couldn't muster much after the third getting just a one out single from Jhonny Pereda in the sixth, a leadoff double by Gonzalez in the eighth, and a one out double in the ninth from Jonah Bride.

Saints reliever Jarret Whorff punched out three in 2.0 innings while allowing a run and Pierson Ohl pitched 2.0 scoreless and struck out two. During their nine game double-digit strikeout streak, the Saints have fanned 31.6% of the hitters faced, fourth best strikeout rate in Minor League Baseball during that time.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday night at 6:15 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Mick Abel (7-2, 2.22) to the mound against Bats RHP Jose Franco (3-2, 3.78). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







