Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers infielder Harold Castro

PAPILLION, Neb. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Month honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers infielder Harold Castro was named the International League Player of the Month for his performance in the month of August.

Castro slashed .433/.485/.844 (39-for-90) in August and led the league in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS (1.329), as well as home runs (10), hits (39) and total bases (76). He ranked second in RBI (28) and third in runs scored (22). He recorded 14 multi-hit games over 23 games in the month, 11 of which came in a 12-game span from August 9 to 26, with home runs in 4 straight games from August 14 to 19. Twice named the IL's Player of the Week in August, Castro's award-winning month raised his average more than 50 points, from .248 at the end of July to .302 at the start of September.

After spending 2024 in Mexico with the Toros de Tijuana, Castro has hit .297 (94-for-316) with a .859 OPS over 86 games with Omaha in 2025. He leads Storm Chasers in runs batted in (58) and is tied for the team lead in homers (18), while ranking second in hits (94) and total bases (163), and third in extra-base hits (31). Castro has made at least 10 starts at all 4 infield positions for Omaha, with at least 5 starts at each position in his award-winning month.

Originally signed by the Tigers as an International Free Agent in March 2011, Castro signed a Minor League free agent contract with the Kansas City Royals in January 2025. The Venezuela native has plated parts of six seasons in the Major Leagues since debuting with the Tigers in 2018, totaling 450 MLB games between 2018 and 2023.

This award marks the first Storm Chasers player to win a monthly award this year, the sixth overall league award for Omaha in 2025. Castro is the first Chasers hitter to be recognized as the IL Player of the Month since Vinnie Pasquantino in May 2022.

Left-hander Robby Snelling of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) was the International League's Pitcher of the Month, as he went 3-1 with a league-leading 0.90 ERA in five starts with 38 strikeouts over 30.0 innings.

