Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Thursday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Buffalo, NY - Thursday afternoon's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Buffalo Bisons has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday at 4:35 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.







