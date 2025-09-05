Clippers Walk It off on "Blue Jackets Night"
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Clippers donned special co-branded uniforms on Thursday, honoring their neighbors from the NHL the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus won in dramatic fashion 5-3, as Travis Bazzana hit a two-run walk-off homer in the 9th inning to send the fans home happy.
Columbus trailed 2-0 early, but fought to tie things up. Kahlil Watson singled in a run in the 4th inning to cut the lead in half, and the Clippers tied it in the 6th when a run came home on a groundout by Milan Tolentino.
Columbus took the lead in the bottom of the 8th when Kody Huff hit a RBI single, but Indy tied it back up in the top of the 9th. It was then that Cleveland's top prospect chose to hit his first career homer at the Triple-A level.
Right-handed starter Aaron Davenport was impressive over 6.2 innings, holding the visitors to two runs while striking out four. The win went to reliever Trevor Stephan.
Crossing over from the rink to the mound #ClipShow x #CBJ pic.twitter.com/5E7uUZ0Bdf - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 4, 2025
The special co-branded jerseys worn by the Clippers on Thursday are being auctioned off until September 8 to benefit the CBJ Foundation.
With the win on Thursday, Columbus improves to 21-33 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 55-71 overall this season.
The series against Indianapolis continues on $5 FRIDAY at Huntington Park. It's also HARRY POTTER NIGHT! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
International League Stories from September 4, 2025
- Moore, Redbirds Walk off Red Wings to Take Series Lead - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Fall to Memphis in Walk-Off Fashion - Rochester Red Wings
- Murphy Solid in Debut But Knights Fall 2-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Jumbo Shrimp Shut out Knights, 2-0 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bazzana Walks off Indians in Ninth - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs and Mud Hens Suspended Thursday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Clippers Walk It off on "Blue Jackets Night" - Columbus Clippers
- Gwinnett Defeats Durham 6-2, 2-1 in Twinbill - Durham Bulls
- Batten's Walk-Off Blast Gives Gwinnett Doubleheader Sweep of Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Ride Hinds, Barnes to 4-2 Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- RailRiders Take Third Straight over Worcester - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Pitchers Fan 12, Ninth Straight Double-Digit Strikeout Performance, But Fall to Bats 4-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Omaha Drops 3rd Straight to Iowa - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Winning Streak Halts at Six with Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Caps off Season-High Sixth Consecutive Win in 4-3 Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Ragsdale Shines For Norfolk In Win - Norfolk Tides
- Snelling Takes Home Pitcher of the Month - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 9- 14 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Minor League Baseball Announces August Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 4 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- September 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Harold Castro Named International League Player of the Month - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Syracuse and Buffalo Postponed on Thursday Because of Rain, Doubleheader Scheduled for Friday - Syracuse Mets
- Thursday's Bisons/Mets Game Postponed - Buffalo Bisons
- Maeda the Man as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Stymies the WooSox, 5-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Strong Pitching Leads Sounds to Sixth Straight Win - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.