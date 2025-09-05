Clippers Walk It off on "Blue Jackets Night"

COLUMBUS, OH - The Clippers donned special co-branded uniforms on Thursday, honoring their neighbors from the NHL the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus won in dramatic fashion 5-3, as Travis Bazzana hit a two-run walk-off homer in the 9th inning to send the fans home happy.

Columbus trailed 2-0 early, but fought to tie things up. Kahlil Watson singled in a run in the 4th inning to cut the lead in half, and the Clippers tied it in the 6th when a run came home on a groundout by Milan Tolentino.

Columbus took the lead in the bottom of the 8th when Kody Huff hit a RBI single, but Indy tied it back up in the top of the 9th. It was then that Cleveland's top prospect chose to hit his first career homer at the Triple-A level.

Right-handed starter Aaron Davenport was impressive over 6.2 innings, holding the visitors to two runs while striking out four. The win went to reliever Trevor Stephan.

Crossing over from the rink to the mound #ClipShow x #CBJ pic.twitter.com/5E7uUZ0Bdf - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) September 4, 2025

The special co-branded jerseys worn by the Clippers on Thursday are being auctioned off until September 8 to benefit the CBJ Foundation.

With the win on Thursday, Columbus improves to 21-33 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 55-71 overall this season.

The series against Indianapolis continues on $5 FRIDAY at Huntington Park. It's also HARRY POTTER NIGHT! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.







