SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 4, 2025

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (41-18, 79-52) at Worcester Red Sox (26-33, 67-66)

September 4, 2025 | Game 132 | Road Game 65 | Polar Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Allan Winans (11-0, 1.18) vs. LH Shane Drohan (3-0, 1.78)

Winans: Pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in 8/29 Win vs. SYR, allowing 3 H with 3 K and 0 BB (6-2 SWB)

Drohan: Worked 3.2 hitless inning with 9 K and 1 BB in 8/29 ND @ DUR (5-3 Bulls)

LAST TIME OUT- WORCESTER, MA (September 3, 2025) - Behind a stellar night from Kenta Maeda, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Worcester Red Sox 5-1 at Polar Park on Wednesday evening. The 37-year-old worked seven and two-thirds no-hit innings and struck out nine, leading the RailRiders to their fifth straight road win.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Worcester starter Jose De Leon. A bases-loaded walk of Omar Marinez and an infield single by Jorbit Vivas staked the RailRiders to the early edge.

In the fifth, De Leon walked a pair with one down. Jose Rojas singled in Austin Slater, and Bryan De La Cruz singled home Spencer Jones to double the lead at 4-0. De La Cruz lined a solo home run to left to start the eighth inning. The outfielder's 11th of the season extended the RailRiders' lead to five runs.

After a second inning walk, Maeda retired 19 straight batters, throwing no more than 14 pitches in any one inning. After striking out the first two batters in the eighth, Maeda's 3-1 offer to Nathan Hickey cleared the high wall in right to break up the bid and shutout.

Maeda (5-6) threw 100 pitches in the win. Jayvien Sandridge recorded the final four outs to complete the one-hitter. De Leon (0-7) took the loss after allowing the first four runs.

THE CHASE- As play begins today, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a four-game edge on Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. Toledo is six games back and Indianapolis remains seven games out with 16 games to play. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23.

MASTERFUL- Kenta Maeda and Jayvien Sandridge combined to throw a one-hitter on Wednesday; the first nine-inning one-hitter by the RailRiders since 2016. Maeda recorded the first 23 outs and Sandridge notched the final four.

POINT OF PERFECTION- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 18-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year. The right-hander gets the call against Worcester tonight. Winans worked 5.1 scoreless innings in a May 31 start against the WooSox at PNC Field, striking out three, walking two and allowing three hits in his fourth victory and eighth appearance of the year.

STREAKING AGAIN- Wednesday's win at Worcester was the fifth consecutive road victory, setting a new season mark for the longest road winning streak in 2025. The RailRiders won the final three games at Buffalo from August 22-24 and have captured victories in the first two games of this trip.

HONOR ROLL- Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for August 26-31, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Jose Rojas was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Week. Rojas hit .471 in five games against the Syracuse Mets last week, going 8-for-17 at the plate with three doubles, four home runs, nine run batted in and four walks. His 23 total bases led all International League players for the week, as did his 1.353 slugging percentage. Rojas is the second RailRider to earn a weekly honor this year, joining pitcher Erick Leal, who was tabbed as the Pitcher of the Week for July 29 through August 3. It is the fourth time in Rojas' career that he has been tabbed as a league's weekly award winner.

SERIES BUSINESS- After a series split last week against Syracuse, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now won or split 14 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24.

COOLER THAN COOL- The RailRiders travel to Polar Park for just the second time this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept a three-game set at Worcester from July 18-20 out of the Major League All-Star break. The RailRiders hold a 13-4 advantage against the WooSox this season, and three of those losses came in a late-May series split.

DANCING IN SEPTEMBER- J.C. Escarra was recalled by the Yankees on Monday. In addition, Ryan Yarbrough returned to New York from his MLB Rehab Assignment and was activated off the 15-Day Injured List by the Yankees.

RECORD BOOK ROJAS- Jose Rojas leads the International League with 65 extra-base hits this season and has set a new Scranton/Wilkes-Barre record in the process with 19 games to go. He passed Marlon Anderson's 1998 record of 62 extra-base hits with seven more last week. Rojas is also chasing single-season franchise marks in doubles, total bases, runs batted in, and slugging percentage.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 8-7 to Houston. The Yankees built a 4-1 lead, only to see the Astros rally and take an 8-4 lead after eight. A Cody Bellinger home run brought them within one in the ninth but New York could not complete the comeback... Somerset beat New Hampshire 8-4 on the strength of a six-run fifth inning, keyed by a Jace Avina two-run double... Hudson Valley dropped a 7-1 final to Greensboro. The Renegades must win the final four games of the series to take a spot in the playoffs... Tampa swept a doubleheader with Clearwater, taking game one 6-2 and seeing Allen Facundo, Tyler Boudreau and Gus Hughes combine for a seven-inning no-hitter in a 4-0 game two win.







International League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.