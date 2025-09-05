RailRiders Take Third Straight over Worcester
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Worcester Red Sox 6-2 at Polar Park on Thursday night. Bryan De La Cruz, Jose Rojas and Andrew Velazquez had two hits apiece and combined to drive in four runs as the RailRiders claimed their third straight win in this series and sixth in a row on the road.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second against Worcester's Shane Drohan. De La Cruz walked and Rojas singled to start the inning. With two down, Velazquez lined a double to right-center, driving in both De La Cruz and Rojas.
The WooSox leveled the score in the bottom of the third when Mikey Romero hit a two-run homer off RailRiders starter Allan Winans.
SWB quickly responded in the fourth. De La Cruz singled and took second on a wild pitch. A Rojas single brought De La Cruz home for a 3-2 lead.
Winans worked the first 3.2 innings, allowing the two runs on four hits with five strikeouts. With two on and two down in the fourth, Bailey Dees entered and struck out Seby Zavala to end the threat.
The RailRiders extended the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. MLB rehabber Austin Slater scored from first on an error by WooSox first baseman Kristian Campbell. With two outs, Spencer Jones doubled and scored on a De La Cruz single.
In the ninth, a Duke Ellis sac fly capped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense at 6-2.
Dees (2-0) earned the win. MLB rehabber Brent Headrick, Yerry De Los Santos and Ian Hamilton each worked a scoreless inning, striking out two apiece. Joel Kuhnel pitched the final two innings with a pair of strikeouts for his sixth save of the season.
Drohan (3-1) allowed the first three runs and took the loss.
Game four of this six-game series is slated for Friday at 6:05 P.M. Brendan Beck and Tyler Uberstine start for the RailRiders and WooSox, respectively. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is at Worcester through Sunday and returns to PNC Field to host Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, September 9, for the final homestand of the 2025 season. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
42-18, 80-52
