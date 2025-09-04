Iowa Caps off Season-High Sixth Consecutive Win in 4-3 Victory

Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs went on to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 4-3 win once again as Iowa has won its sixth consecutive win this season, a new season-high.

In the third game of the six-game set, the Storm Chasers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead as Harold Castro crushed his 19th homer of the season.

After three quiet innings, Tyler Gentry belted a solo shot to left field and gave Omaha the 3-0 lead as the game shifted into Iowa's favor in the bottom of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the I-Cubs drew back-to-back walks as Forrest Wall and Dixon Machado got Iowa on the board for a 3-2 deficit. Then, Chase Strumpf punched an RBI-single into right field and plated Carlos Perez for a 3-3 tie game.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the I-Cubs regained the lead and for good as Owen Caissie drew a walk, Jonathon Long hit a single into right field, and Moises Ballesteros drew a walk to load the bases for Perez. Then, Perez was hit-by-pitch and scored Caissie for the go-ahead run.

In the top of the ninth, Omaha had one last chance but was closed out by Nate Pearson as he earned his sixth save of the year and the team's 32nd save of the season. Iowa, as a club, also had 17 strikeouts as a team which is the second time the pitching staff has done so this season.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday, September 5 and first pitch is at 7:08 p.m. CT.







International League Stories from September 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.