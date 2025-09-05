Jumbo Shrimp Shut out Knights, 2-0
Published on September 4, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
CHARLOTTE - Johnny Olmstead homered on Thursday and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff recorded their 13th shutout win of the season in a 2-0 victory over the Charlotte Knights from Truist Field.
Ryan Weathers tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start, striking out three. Josh White (3-1) then tossed 2.1 shutout frames before yielding to Matt Pushard, who worked a blank eighth inning for his third save. The game was called because of rain in the middle of the ninth inning.
Jacksonville (80-55, 33-27) struck in their first at-bats. Jacob Berry led off the game with a single. After a fielder's choice, Joe Mack walked. Following a double steal, Deyvison De Los Santos' sacrifice fly gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead.
The only other source of offense came in the third, when Olmstead homered off Charlotte (60-75, 24-36) starter Shane Murphy (0-1).
Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte with Friday's 7:04 p.m. contest. LHP Dax Fulton (0-1, 8.44 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 6:49 p.m. ET on ESPN 690AM and www.ESPN690.com.
