Indians Outlast Clippers in 6-5 Triumph

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Brandan Bidois restored order in a wild contest to earn his first Triple-A save as the Indianapolis Indians outlasted the Columbus Clippers on Friday night at Huntington Park, 6-5.

Bidois (S, 1) was dominant from the moment he entered the contest for Indianapolis (35-26, 77-58). He took the mound with just a one-run lead to open the eighth and struck out five of the six batters he faced. The right-hander's run of punchouts included all three in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Indy jumped out in front with a two-run first inning. Alika Williams opened the contest and was hit by a pitch. After a single by Ji Hwan Bae, Williams scored on a groundout off the bat of Nick Solak. Rafael Flores would cap the inning with a liner of a single to left that scored Bae.

The lead was doubled for the Indians thanks to a tough inning for Columbus (21-38, 55-76) right-hander, Triston McKenzie. He faced only five batters but walked four of them, the last issued to Mike Jarvis and it forced in a run. After the Clippers went to the bullpen, Williams grounded into a fielder's choice. He legged it out at first base to prevent the inning-ending double play and it scored Jase Bowen.

The Clippers broke through with a run in the fourth, Indy tacked on two more runs in the fifth. Solak and Flores each reached to open the inning. Nelson Velázquez then doubled into the left-field corner to score Solak and move Flores to third. One out later, Anthony Prato singled home Flores to extend the Indianapolis lead to 6-1.

Columbus got back into the game with a four-run bottom of the fifth. The rally was aided by two walks and a wild pitch by the Indians pitching staff. Jonathan Rodriguez plated two runs with a single to right field. Kody Huff delivered the other big hit of the inning, but the Indians escaped the frame with the 6-5 lead.

The game settled after both teams' rallies in the fourth and fifth. After he allowed a run when he entered in the fifth, Chase Shugart (W, 1-0) fired scoreless frames in the sixth and seventh to earn the victory. He then gave way to Bidois for the final six batters.

Jake Miller (L, 0-3) started for Columbus and took the loss after he allowed two runs over three frames.

The Indians and Clippers will meet in the penultimate game of the six-game series on Saturday night, first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Nick Dombkowski (2-5, 5.95) will take the hill for Indy and be opposed by the Clippers' Doug Nikhazy (5-7, 5.31).







