Weston Shines As Tides Even Series
Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (28-31 | 58-74) defeated the Nashville Sounds (30-31 | 74-60), 3-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park. That gives the Tides back-to-back wins to even the series at 2-2.
Both teams started with runs in the first inning. It would be the only run Tides starter Cameron Weston allowed. He went a team season-high 7.0 innings, allowing the run on three hits and four walks while striking out six. He would earn his fourth win of the season, while Jose Espada came to close for his third save.
Norfolk scratch two runs across early on a sac fly and an RBI fielder's choice. Vimael Machín led the Tides offense going 2-for-4 with two doubles. His second double knocked in a run to put the cherry on top in a 3-1 win.
Game five of the series is set for a Hometown Showdown, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. Norfolk starter RHP Trey Gibson is from Newport News and played at Grafton High School. RHP Garrett Stallings is the probable for Nashville, who formally played for the Tides and attended Grassfield High School as a Chesapeake native.
International League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Memphis Gives up Five-Run Sixth in Close Loss to Rochester - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Use Five-Run Sixth to Push Past Redbirds - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Click on All Cylinders, Win, 12-5 - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Walk-off Mud Hens to Rebound After Falling in Resumption of Suspended Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints One Strike from Victory, Instead Are Walked-off in 10th, Lose 5-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Toledo Splits Quasi-Doubleheader Against Lehigh Valley - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Complete Comeback, Deliver Heroics for 5-4 Walk-off in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Indians Outlast Clippers in 6-5 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Magical Night at Huntington Park on Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Drops Friday Game to Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Blanked on Two Hits in 8-0 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Stifle Stripers with 8-0 Shutout Victory - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Split Doubleheader with Syracuse Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Weston Shines As Tides Even Series - Norfolk Tides
- McGee Extends Scoreless Streak to Eight Games in Sounds Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Worcester Stops RailRiders' Road Success - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- NL All-Star Stowers Joins Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Continues Mastery of WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.