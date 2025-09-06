Weston Shines As Tides Even Series

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (28-31 | 58-74) defeated the Nashville Sounds (30-31 | 74-60), 3-1, on Friday night at Harbor Park. That gives the Tides back-to-back wins to even the series at 2-2.

Both teams started with runs in the first inning. It would be the only run Tides starter Cameron Weston allowed. He went a team season-high 7.0 innings, allowing the run on three hits and four walks while striking out six. He would earn his fourth win of the season, while Jose Espada came to close for his third save.

Norfolk scratch two runs across early on a sac fly and an RBI fielder's choice. Vimael Machín led the Tides offense going 2-for-4 with two doubles. His second double knocked in a run to put the cherry on top in a 3-1 win.

Game five of the series is set for a Hometown Showdown, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. Norfolk starter RHP Trey Gibson is from Newport News and played at Grafton High School. RHP Garrett Stallings is the probable for Nashville, who formally played for the Tides and attended Grassfield High School as a Chesapeake native.







