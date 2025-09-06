Knights Click on All Cylinders, Win, 12-5

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights went to work offensively on Friday night and clobbered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a final score of 12-5. The Knights put together a pair of four-run innings and had five players record two hits or more.

Charlotte plated their first two runs of the contest in the bottom of the second. The Knights reeled off four straight two-out hits, including RBI knocks from Caden Connor and Mario Camilletti, and took a 2-1 lead.

Joshua Palacios' sacrifice fly in the third inning extended Charlotte's lead to 3-1; however, Jacksonville responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to reclaim a 4-3 advantage. The Jumbo Shrimp's lead did not last long.

In the bottom of the fourth frame, the Knights took advantage of some shaky Jumbo Shrimp defense. An error allowed the tying run to score, a Ben Cowles sacrifice fly gave the Knights the lead, and an Andre Lipcius two-run Home Run provided the cushion.

Both teams exchanged runs in the sixth with Charlotte's tally coming on a wild pitch. The Knights then plated four more in the next stanza to put the game away.

Connor, Camilletti, and Dru Baker all finished the game with three hits. Lipcius and Blake Sabol both contributed a 2-for-4 stat line to the team's 16-hit output.

On the pitching side, Owen White was steady over the first three innings. Luke Bell earned the win and was joined by Zach Franklin and Ben Peoples with a scoreless relief appearance.

Game Six of the seven game series against Jacksonville is set for Saturday evening at 5:35pm ET.







