Knights Click on All Cylinders, Win, 12-5
Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights went to work offensively on Friday night and clobbered the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a final score of 12-5. The Knights put together a pair of four-run innings and had five players record two hits or more.
Charlotte plated their first two runs of the contest in the bottom of the second. The Knights reeled off four straight two-out hits, including RBI knocks from Caden Connor and Mario Camilletti, and took a 2-1 lead.
Joshua Palacios' sacrifice fly in the third inning extended Charlotte's lead to 3-1; however, Jacksonville responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to reclaim a 4-3 advantage. The Jumbo Shrimp's lead did not last long.
In the bottom of the fourth frame, the Knights took advantage of some shaky Jumbo Shrimp defense. An error allowed the tying run to score, a Ben Cowles sacrifice fly gave the Knights the lead, and an Andre Lipcius two-run Home Run provided the cushion.
Both teams exchanged runs in the sixth with Charlotte's tally coming on a wild pitch. The Knights then plated four more in the next stanza to put the game away.
Connor, Camilletti, and Dru Baker all finished the game with three hits. Lipcius and Blake Sabol both contributed a 2-for-4 stat line to the team's 16-hit output.
On the pitching side, Owen White was steady over the first three innings. Luke Bell earned the win and was joined by Zach Franklin and Ben Peoples with a scoreless relief appearance.
Game Six of the seven game series against Jacksonville is set for Saturday evening at 5:35pm ET.
International League Stories from September 5, 2025
- Memphis Gives up Five-Run Sixth in Close Loss to Rochester - Memphis Redbirds
- Red Wings Use Five-Run Sixth to Push Past Redbirds - Rochester Red Wings
- Knights Click on All Cylinders, Win, 12-5 - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs Walk-off Mud Hens to Rebound After Falling in Resumption of Suspended Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints One Strike from Victory, Instead Are Walked-off in 10th, Lose 5-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Toledo Splits Quasi-Doubleheader Against Lehigh Valley - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Complete Comeback, Deliver Heroics for 5-4 Walk-off in Extras - Louisville Bats
- Indians Outlast Clippers in 6-5 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Magical Night at Huntington Park on Friday - Columbus Clippers
- Jacksonville Drops Friday Game to Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Stripers Blanked on Two Hits in 8-0 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Stifle Stripers with 8-0 Shutout Victory - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Split Doubleheader with Syracuse Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Weston Shines As Tides Even Series - Norfolk Tides
- McGee Extends Scoreless Streak to Eight Games in Sounds Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Worcester Stops RailRiders' Road Success - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- NL All-Star Stowers Joins Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 at Memphis - Rochester Red Wings
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Continues Mastery of WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.