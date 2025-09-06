Bats Complete Comeback, Deliver Heroics for 5-4 Walk-off in Extras

Published on September 5, 2025

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Although the Louisville Bats trailed by three runs for most of Friday's game against the St. Paul Saints, the Bats slowly chipped away at their deficit as the Saints struggled to a 2-for-19 with runners in scoring position. Thanks to Louisville's heroics, the Bats forced extras to take a 5-4 walk off victory. With the win, Louisville secures the series victory and extends its win streak to seven.

Louisville starter Jose Franco endured command struggles from the jump, digging himself into a tough hole. Giving up free passes to the first three hitters he faced, St. Paul had the bases loaded with no outs. Despite the shaky start, Franco minimized the damage. Getting a double play ball did bring in a run for the Saints, but it also limited the scoring to just one run.

In the bottom half, the Bats immediately responded, kicking off the frame with a walk and single. While Hector Rodriguez was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double, he moved Blake Dunn to third. A sacrifice fly by Francisco Urbaez brought Dunn home and evened the score, 1-1.

After tossing a scoreless second inning, Franco surrendered three-straight hits in the third. Gabby Gonzalez's single brought Kyler Fedko home to put St. Paul back in front, 2-1.

Louisville couldn't crack Saints starter Mick Abel, who sat down 10-straight Bats. Finally, with two outs in the fourth, Louisville got something going with back-to-back singles. However, both runners were stranded, keeping the Bats off the board.

St. Paul tacked on more runs in the fourth, extending its lead further. While the Saints weren't finding extra-base hits off Louisville's arms, a steady stream of singles got the job done. With three singles and a walk off Brandon Komar, St. Paul widened its advantage, 4-1.

After five innings of work, Abel's day came to an end, and with his exit, the Bats pounced. With runners on first and second, Edwin Rios singled to center, scoring Dunn. With two outs, Ryan Vilade beat out a grounder which would have loaded the bases, but Urbaez was caught rounding third base to end the inning.

The Bats continued to chip away, plating another run in the seventh. A groundout from Dunn scored Christian Encarnacion-Strand and shrunk Louisville's deficit to one run.

At the same time, the Bats' bullpen kept St. Paul at bay, largely due to the Saints' struggles with runners in scoring position, going just 2-for-19. Sam Moll threw a scoreless sixth inning, and Joel Valdez followed suit in 1.1 innings of work. Buck Farmer came in and secured the final two outs of the eighth.

Rece Hinds dumped a two-out single into center in the bottom of the eighth, but the Bats couldn't bring him home. Farmer returned for the top of the ninth and took care of business to keep the game locked at 4-3.

On Wednesday, Louisville entered the ninth inning trailing by three and pulled off an improbable comeback. After sending it to extras, the Bats walked it off in the 10th. Two days later, Louisville once again entered the ninth inning trailing, and once again forced extra innings.

Encarnacion-Strand led off the inning by ripping a single to left, but the Bats followed that with two quick outs, bringing Dunn to the plate as their last chance. Down to the last strike, Dunn delivered, slapping a sharp grounder into the right field corner for an RBI triple to knot the game at four and putting the winning run 90 feet from the plate. Louisville didn't bring Dunn home, sending the game to extras.

Luis Mey (W, 4-3) got the ball for the 10th and took care of business with a 1-2-3 inning, highlighted by back-to-back punchouts. Mey sent it to the bottom half deadlocked, and immediately Louisville broke through. Rios led off the frame and called game, connecting for a well-place liner into right-center off of Darren McCaughan (L, 5-6) to score Urbaez and secure the 5-4 walk off.

The Bats (63-72, 31-29 second half) continue their six-game series against the Saints (58-75, 25-35 second half) on Saturday evening already having secured a series victory. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. ET with Nick Curran and Jim Kelch on the call for Sports Talk 790.







