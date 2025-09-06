Storm Chasers Walked-off in 12-11 Loss to Cubs

DES MOINES, IOWA - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell 12-11 in a back-and-forth contest against the Iowa Cubs. Friday night's loss, the Chasers' eight straight, secured the team's 11th series loss of the season.

Omaha plated the first runs of the game in the top of the 1st inning. MJ Melendez reached on a leadoff walk, moving to second on a bunt single from John Rave, then a Bobby Dalbec 2-run single gave the Storm Chasers a 2-0 advantage.

Right-hander Brandon Johnson opened Omaha's bullpen game with a 1-2-3 1st inning, striking out the first 2 batters he faced.

In the bottom of the 2n, Iowa took a 3-2 lead with a pair of singles. Omaha responded in the top of the 3rd, as Melendez tied the game with a solo home run and Harold Castro doubled before scoring on a Dalbec double.

Chandler Champlain followed Johnson in the 3rd, though the Cubs plated 5 runs between the 3rd and 4th innings to extend their lead to 8-4.

The Storm Chasers tied the game at 8-8 with 4 runs in the 5th. After run-scoring singles from Drew Waters, Isan Díaz, and Peyton Wilson, Nick Pratto plated the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

Nick Robertson relieved Champlain in the 5th and inherited a tied game, but Iowa reclaimed a 10-8 lead on a solo home run and RBI single. In the top of the 6th, Castro connected on a solo home run to put the score at 10-9, though still in favor of the Cubs.

In the bottom of the 6th and Iowa extended its lead to 11-9 with a solo home run off Robertson. Omaha brought the game within 1 run in the top of the 7th, as an RBI groundout from Wilson made the score 11-10.

Robertson pitched a 1-2-3 7th inning, retiring his final 6 hitters before Geoff Hartlieb followed with an additional 1-2-3 inning in the 8th to make it 9 straight Iowa batters set down.

In the top of the 9th, the Storm Chasers met the Cubs at 11-11 on a solo home run from Dalbec. In the bottom of the inning, however, an RBI double off Harlieb secured Iowa's 12-11 walk-off win.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday against the Iowa Cubs, with first pitch set for 6:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. Right-hander John Gant is scheduled to pitch.







