Memphis Gives up Five-Run Sixth in Close Loss to Rochester
Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with a 5-4 loss on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Designated hitter Blaze Jordan smacked two home runs in the loss, his first two home runs at AutoZone Park. The Southaven, Miss. native smacked a two-run shot in the fifth to push the Memphis lead to 3-0. In the eighth, the right-handed hitter lined a solo homer to cut the deficit to one.
Three Redbirds had two hits, including Jordan. Third baseman Noah Mendlinger went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Shortstop Brody Moore, Thursday night's walk-off hero, also went 2-for-4. Memphis went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position in the one-run defeat.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (4-6) allowed five runs on four hits, walked four and struck out six. The left-handed pitcher went the first 5.0 innings scoreless before Mathews allowed the first five to reach before his exit in the sixth. Skylar Hales, Gerson Moreno and Roddery Munoz combined for 4.0 scoreless innings from the bullpen.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, September 6 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
