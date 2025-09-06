Iowa Walks-off Omaha, 12-11, for Seventh Straight Win

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs walked off the Omaha Storm Chasers in a high-scoring affair 12-11, for the team's seventh straight win.

In the fourth game of this week's series, Omaha jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead off a two-run homer.

Iowa scored three unanswered runs for a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second off a two-run single from Dixon Machado and an RBI-single from Hayden Cantrelle.

The Storm Chasers regained the lead in the top of the third inning off a solo homer and an RBI-double for a 4-3 lead.

The I-Cubs answered right back with four more runs to take a 7-4 lead in the bottom third as Nicky Lopez drew a walk with bases loaded and scored Moises Ballesteros.

The next at-bat, Caleb Knight hit a bases-clearing double to take the three-run lead. In the following frame, Carlos Perez ripped a single into left field and scored Ballesteros for an 8-4 lead.

Omaha stormed back in the top of the fifth with four unanswered runs for an 8-8 tie game.

Chase Strumpf crushed his 11th homer of the season to center field and gave Iowa the 9-8 lead. Ballesteros singled in Cantrelle for the 10-8 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

The Chasers scored another run in the top of the sixth, then Iowa answered their one run for an 11-9 game. Omaha once again scored another run in the top of the seventh as the score was 11-10.

On the first pitch of the top of the ninth, Bobby Dalbec crushed his 24th homer of the season for an 11-11 tie game, heading into the bottom of the ninth.

After Strumpf walked and Machado hit a single into left field, Cantrelle ripped just his ninth double into right field and plated Strumpf for a 12-11 walk-off win.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday, September 6 and first pitch is at 6:08 p.m. CT.

