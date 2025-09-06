Red Wings Use Five-Run Sixth to Push Past Redbirds

September 5, 2025

The Rochester Red Wings dueled with the Memphis Redbirds in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday night, using a five-run sixth inning to push past Memphis 5-4. RHP Adrian Sampson registered a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings. 2B José Tena logged the only Wings multi-hit performance, extending his on-base streak to 19 games and his hit streak to seven. In the five-run fifth inning, 1B Yohandy Morales tallied an RBI single, and DH Juan Yepez ripped a two-run double against his former ballclub.

After three scoreless innings, Memphis plated the game's first run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out in the inning, 3B Noah Mendlinger and C Andy Yerzy smacked back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. The next batter, CF Michael Siani, plated the first run of the game on a fielder's choice, giving the Redbirds the 1-0 lead.

The Redbirds added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. 2B Bryan Torres lined a one-out single, followed by LF Matt Koperniak grounding into a fielder's choice to put a runner on first with two outs. 1B Blaze Jordan cracked a two-out, two-run home run over the left field wall, extending the Memphis lead to 3-0.

Rochester responded quickly with their first run of the ballgame in the top of the sixth inning. 3B J.T. Arruda dropped a lead-off single into left field, and RF Christian Franklin worked a five-pitch walk to put two runners on with nobody out. After José Tena laced an opposite-field single into left field to load the bases, Yohandy Morales smacked an RBI single into left, scoring the Wings first run of the game. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch scored Franklin from third base, trimming the deficit to 3-2. The rally continued after CF Andrew Pinckney earned a free pass, loading the bases again with no outs. LF Trey Lipscomb lofted a fly ball down the right field line, scoring the runner from third via a sacrifice fly, tying the game at three runs apiece. Two batters later, Juan Yepez ripped a two-run double into left field, giving the Wings their first lead of the game, 5-3.

Memphis chipped away at the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Blaze Jordan launched a one-out solo blast, his second of the game, shrinking the lead to 5-4.

The Redbirds aimed to score one run in the ninth inning to tie the game. Memphis would get a runner on via an infield single but couldn't plate the runner, securing Rochester the 5-4 victory and tying the series at two games apiece.

Right-hander Adrian Sampson took the hill in Friday night's contest, tossing 6.0 innings of three-run baseball on six hits and one walk, striking out two Redbirds in the quality start. RHP Sauryn Lao made his first Wing appearance in the seventh inning, registering a scoreless frame while allowing one hit. Lao came back out for the eighth inning, getting two outs in the frame while allowing one run on one hit and one walk. RHP Julian Fernández got the last out of the eighth inning, getting a flyout to get out of the frame. Fernández appeared back on the mound for the ninth inning, allowing one hit and logging his first save as a Red Wing.

DH Juan Yepez takes home Player of the Game honors on Thursday night, smacking a two-run double to give Rochester their first lead of the game, capping off the five-run fifth inning. The Venezuelan native has recorded three RBI in three games against his former team during the series.

The Red Wings will continue their series against Memphis, dueling with the Redbirds on Saturday night for the fifth game of the six-game set. Memphis will send RHP Curtis Taylor to duel with Rochester RHP Riley Cornelio. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM from AutoZone Park.

