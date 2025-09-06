Magical Night at Huntington Park on Friday
Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - On a gorgeous Friday evening at Huntington Park with a "Harry Potter" theme, the Columbus Clippers lost to the visiting baseball squad from Indianapolis, 6-5. Indy got out in front early, but Columbus battled to make it a close affair.
The Clippers loaded the bases in the 4th and scored when Dayan Frias drew a walk. The following inning, Columbus rallied for four more runs. Johnathan Rodriguez singled in two runs to make it a 6-3 game. Cooper Ingle got a run in on a groundout before Kody Huff got a RBI single, creating a one-run contest. Unfortunately for the ClipShow, it was the final tally of the night.
With the loss on Thursday, Columbus falls to 21-34 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 55-72 overall this season.
The series against Indianapolis continues on Saturday. Looking for something to do after the football game? Come on down for a Party at the Park, with live music after gates open at 5:30pm. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
