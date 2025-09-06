Bulls Stifle Stripers with 8-0 Shutout Victory

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Forrest Whitley and three relievers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Durham Bulls defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 8-0 at Coolray Field on Friday night.

Whitley (W, 5-3) worked the first six innings as part of Durham's sixth shutout of the season. Eric Orze, Kodi Whitley and Cole Sulser collaborated for the final three innings.

The Bulls (31-28) broke open a close game with six runs in the eighth inning. The Bulls sent 11 batters to the plate with Dom Keegan ripped a two-run double to key the inning. The Bulls collected three doubles in the inning along with three singles, an error and a walk. Hunter Stovall had a double to start the inning, then a single later in the frame, part of a 2-4 game on his 29th birthday.

Whitley fanned six, permitting two hits and one walk to win his fifth game with Durham this season.

Keegan finished 2-4 with three RBI, Hummel had a double and triple, scoring twice, Jamie Westbrook went 2-4, Stovall 2-4 while Kameron Misner reached base three times, scoring twice.

How It Happened: The Bulls bounced back after a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Gwinnett (31-30) on Thursday night. Durham took a 1-0 lead in the fourth after a double from Cooper Hummel was capitalized on a sac fly from Keegan. In the sixth, Kameron Misner scored on Tristan Peters' sac fly.

What's Next: Logan Workman (8-6, 4.01) is slated to start Saturday night at 6:05 PM ET against Lucas Braun who will be making his Triple-A debut.







International League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.