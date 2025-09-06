McGee Extends Scoreless Streak to Eight Games in Sounds Loss to Tides

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NORFOLK, VA - Easton McGee extended his earned run scoreless streak to 15.1 innings in the Nashville Sounds 3-1 Loss to the Norfolk Tides on Friday from Harbor Park. Freddy Zamora increased his on-base percentage with a single and a walk, while Nashville dropped a second consecutive contest to Norfolk.

The Sounds began the scoring in the top of the first against Tides starter Cameron Weston. Brandon Lockridge walked and Tyler Black singled to put runners on first and third. Quero plated Lockridge from third on a sacrifice fly to put Nashville up 1-0.

Norfolk tied the game in the bottom of the first off Nashville starter Josh Maciejewski. Enrique Bradfield walked, moved to second on a throwing error, and stole third to put a runner in scoring position. TT Bowens notched a flyball to left, allowing Bradfield to score and make it 1-1.

The Tides took the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth and bottom of the eighth. Jose Barrero plated a run with a sacrifice fly, and Vimael Machin recorded an RBI double to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

In the top of the ninth, the Sounds offense went down in order to finalize a 3-1 win for the Tides.

Right-hander Garrett Stallings (4-3, 4.23) takes the ball for Nashville on Saturday. First pitch from Habor Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES

EASTON AS 1,2,3: Easton McGee was great out of the bullpen once again for the Sounds on Friday night, striking out four over 2.2 scoreless innings. McGee lowered his Nashville ERA to 3.27 in his 29th appearance with the club this season. He currently has the longest streak on the team of innings and games without allowing an earned run. The right-hander sits at 15.1 consecutive scoreless frames and eight consecutive games without giving up an earned run. Over this span, McGee has allowed five hits, a run, five walks, and created 16 strikeouts. This includes two games with his highest strikeout totals of the season with a four punch out game on Friday against the Tides and a season-high five strikeout appearance on August 8 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

LOCKED IN: Brent Lockridge appeared in his second game for the Sounds on Friday, going 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. Despite a short amount of play, Lockridge's two starts with Nashville have been impactful, combining to go 2-for-7 with two walks and two runs. Going back to his play with Triple-A El Paso, Lockridge has reached base in 22 of the 23 games he has appeared in at the Triple-A level this season. This includes a current three-game hitting streak and already three stints of hitting streaks with three or more games. Lockridge continues to play his best ball on the road, beginning with a .286 average with the Sounds and a .350 average during away games with the Chihuahuas.

SEVEN BRICK ROAD: Freddy Zamora increased his on-base streak to seven games with a base hit and a walk on Friday against Norfolk. This streak for Zamora began with a 1-for-4 game on August 27 against the Charlotte Knights. Over this stretch of play, Zamora is 5-for-22 (.227) with five runs and seven walks. Zamora has reached base with a walk in seven of his last nine games. Nashville's shortstop has hit the ball better on the road this season, combing to go 2-for-8 this week while batting .270 overall during 40 away games. At First Horizon Park, Zamora is hitting .224 over 47 games. This year, he is up to a .347 on-base percentage to go along with 46 walks.







