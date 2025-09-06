IronPigs Walk-off Mud Hens to Rebound After Falling in Resumption of Suspended Game

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - After dropping the resumption of the prior night's suspended game 16-3, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (33-26, 80-54) rallied for their 11th walk-off win of the season in 8-7 triumph in 10 innings over the Toledo Mud Hens (36-25, 75-61) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Resumed Game (September 4th's originally scheduled game)

The IronPigs opened the scoring in the game with a Brewer Hicklen solo homer in the second and then added two more for a 3-0 lead in the third when Rafael Lantigua singled home a run and Otto Kemp scored on a wild pitch.

Andrew Navigato homered on the first pitch of the sixth to get Toledo on the board. After loading the bases, Jace Jung singled home two runs to tie the game for Toledo. An Eduardo Valencia three-run homer then gave Toledo the lead. With two outs and a runner on first later in the frame, substantial rain began to fall, bringing a halt to the action.

Toledo poured on the offense once the game resumed, as Valencia hit a three-run homer in the seventh and then a two-run shot as part of a five-run eighth. The Mud Hens tacked on two more in the ninth to make it 16-3.

RJ Petit (4-1) got the win for the Mud Hens, working 2.1 scoreless frames, allowing just a hit and a walk, striking out four.

Gabe Mosser (3-5) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs in five-plus innings on seven hits and two walks, striking out two.

September 5th's regularly scheduled game

Toledo got on the board first thanks to a Gage Workman two-run homer in the second, but the IronPigs answered back in the bottom half as Brewer Hicklen mashed a three-run shot.

RBI singles from Christian Arroyo in the third and Payton Henry in the fifth extended the 'Pigs lead to 5-2.

Toledo came storming back in the eighth. Workman drove in his third and fourth runs of the game with a double to make it a one-run game. A Trei Cruz sacrifice fly then tied the game before a Riley Unroe RBI double gave Toledo the lead. Brian Serven capped the five-run frame with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-5.

With two outs in last of the eighth, Paul McIntosh and Rodolfo Castro walloped back-to-back homers, tying the game.

Michael Mercado and Lucas Sims each wriggled out of runner at third no out jams in the ninth and 10th innings to put the 'Pigs in position to walk it off in the 10th.

Castro did just that as he lofted a fly ball deep to leftfield, scoring Arroyo from third with a sacrifice fly to win it 8-7, the 11th walk-off win this season for the 'Pigs.

Sims (4-1) got the win for the 'Pigs with his scoreless 10th inning, working around a hit and walk.

Wilkel Hernandez (3-7) took the loss for Toledo, allowing an unearned run on a walk over two-thirds of a frame.

The IronPigs and Mud Hens continue their series on Saturday, September 6th at 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. Walker Buehler (Debut) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Toledo is yet to announce a starter.

