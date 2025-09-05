NL All-Star Stowers Joins Jacksonville on Rehab Assignment

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' outfielder Kyle Stowers will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Friday as they faceoff with the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field.

A 2025 National League All-Star, Stowers was originally placed on the 10-day injured list on August 17 with a left oblique strain. Thus far with the Marlins, the outfielder has played in 117 games, slashing .288/.368/.544/.912 with 21 doubles, three triples, 25 homers and 73 RBIs.

A native of El Cajon, Calif., Stowers was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles out of Stanford University. He spent the next three seasons working his way up the Orioles minor league system with High-A Aberdeen, Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk before making his major league debut for the Baltimore Orioles on June 13, 2022 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

After bouncing between Norfolk and Baltimore for 2023 and 2024, Stowers was traded to the Marlins on July 30, 2024 along with INF Connor Norby in exchange for LHP Trevor Rogers. Since being traded to Miami, he's slashing .259/.339/.474/.813 with 28 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 88 RBIs.

Stowers is one of 14 Marlins to embark on a rehab assignment in 2025 with Jacksonville. Right-hander Edward Cabrera (April 1-April 10), right-hander Declan Cronin (April 10-April 18; May 27-May 31), outfielder Jesús Sánchez (April 10-April 15), INF Connor Norby (April 12-April 17, August 20-August 29), catcher Nick Fortes (May 1-May 4), left-hander Ryan Weathers (May 2-May 14, August 20-present), outfielder Derek Hill (May 7-May 12, August 2-August 4), infielder Otto Lopez (May 16-May 18), right-hander Eury Pérez (May 22-June 9), outfielder Dane Myers (May 27-May 30), infielder Xavier Edwards (May 29-May 31), catcher Rob Brantly (June 17-July 14) and RHP Janson Junk (September 2-present) have also rehabbed with the Jumbo Shrimp in 2025.







International League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.