Worcester Stops RailRiders' Road Success

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 7-4 decision to the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park on Friday evening. The WooSox utilized two big innings to snap the RailRiders' six-game road winning streak.

Worcester built a 4-0 advantage in the first. After a one-out walk, Abraham Toro doubled off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Brendan Beck. Nathan Hickey's two-run double opened the scoring. Hickey scored on a double from Trayce Thompson, who then crossed on a triple from Tyler McDonough for the four-run edge.

Jose Rojas doubled in T.J. Rumfield with two down in the top of the third to cut the WooSox lead to three.

Worcester sent eight to the plate for a second time, building a 7-1 lead with a three-run fifth. Hickey doubled in a run for a 5-1 game. With the bases loaded, Max Ferguson singled in a pair, putting the WooSox up 7-1.

Spencer Jones launched his 17th home run with the RailRiders in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to five. It was Jones' 33rd of the season between his time with Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, tops among all Minor League hitters.

The RailRiders added a pair in the top of the eighth on an RBI-double by Brennen Davis and a sun-scoring ground out but could not complete their second come-from-behind win of the year.

Tyler Uberstine (4-4) earned the win with a quality start, allowing the first two runs and striking out eight over six innings. Isaiah Campbell recorded the final five outs for his eighth save. Beck (7-3) surrendered all seven runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and four walks.

The RailRiders and WooSox meet for game five of the series on Saturday at 4:05 P.M. Erick Leal gets the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Worcester and a bullpen game. The RailRiders return to PNC Field to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday, September 9, in the final homestand of the 2025 season. Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

42-19, 80-53







