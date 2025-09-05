SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 5, 2025

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-18, 80-52) at Worcester Red Sox (26-34, 67-67)

September 5, 2025 | Game 133 | Road Game 66 | Polar Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Brendan Beck (7-2, 4.26) vs. RH Tyler Uberstine (3-4, 4.08)

Beck: Allowed 1 R on 1 H over 7.0 IP in 8/30 Loss vs. SYR with 9 K & 1 BB (2-0 Mets)

Uberstine: Surrendered 7 R (5 ER) on 5 H in 8/30 Loss @ DUR with 6 K & 5 BB (7-2 Bulls)

LAST TIME OUT- WORCESTER, MA (September 4, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Worcester Red Sox 6-2 at Polar Park on Thursday night. Bryan De La Cruz, Jose Rojas and Andrew Velazquez had two hits apiece and combined to drive in four runs as the RailRiders claimed their third straight win in this series and sixth in a row on the road.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second against Worcester's Shane Drohan. De La Cruz walked and Rojas singled to start the inning. With two down, Velazquez lined a double to right-center, driving in both De La Cruz and Rojas. The WooSox leveled the score in the bottom of the third when Mikey Romero hit a two-run homer off RailRiders starter Allan Winans.

SWB quickly responded in the fourth. De La Cruz singled and took second on a wild pitch. A Rojas single brought De La Cruz home for a 3-2 lead. The RailRiders extended the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth. MLB rehabber Austin Slater scored from first on an error by WooSox first baseman Kristian Campbell. With two outs, Spencer Jones doubled and scored on a De La Cruz single. In the ninth, a Duke Ellis sac fly capped the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense at 6-2.

Bailey Dees (2-0) earned the win. MLB rehabber Brent Headrick, Yerry De Los Santos and Ian Hamilton each worked a scoreless inning, striking out two apiece. Joel Kuhnel pitched the final two innings with a pair of strikeouts for his sixth save of the season. Drohan (3-1) allowed the first three runs and took the loss.

THE CHASE- As play begins today, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a four-and-a-half-game edge on Syracuse for the International League's second-half title. The Mets and Bisons were rained out Thursday and play two tonight. Toledo's game at Lehigh Valley was suspended and they'll finish it today before the scheduled contest. The RailRiders have 15 games left on the 2025 schedule. The winner of the second-half crown will play at Jacksonville in a best-of-three series starting on September 23.

STREAKING AGAIN- The RailRiders have won a season-best six-straight games on the road. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the final three games at Buffalo from August 22-24 and have captured victories in the first three games of this trip.

REHAB REVIEW- Austin Slater returned to New York from his rehab assignment with the RailRiders and was activated by the Yankees ahead of their series opener against Toronto tonight. Slater appeared in five games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with three hits over 14 at-bats and four walks. Brent Headrick joined the RailRiders on Thursday on an MLB Rehab stint as he recovers from a left forearm contusion. The southpaw worked a scoreless inning last night with a hit and a pair of strikeouts.

SERIES WORK- After a series split last week against Syracuse and taking the first three games of this set, the RailRiders have now won or split 15 consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24.

MASTERFUL- Kenta Maeda and Jayvien Sandridge combined to throw a one-hitter on Wednesday; the first nine-inning one-hitter by the RailRiders since 2016. Maeda recorded the first 23 outs and Sandridge notched the final four.

POINT OF PERFECTION- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now 19-0 in games that Allan Winans has appeared in this year.

HONOR ROLL- Minor League Baseball has announced its weekly awards for August 26-31, and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Jose Rojas was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Week. Rojas hit .471 in five games against the Syracuse Mets last week, going 8-for-17 at the plate with three doubles, four home runs, nine run batted in and four walks. His 23 total bases led all International League players for the week, as did his 1.353 slugging percentage. Rojas is the second RailRider to earn a weekly honor this year, joining pitcher Erick Leal, who was tabbed as the Pitcher of the Week for July 29 through August 3. It is the fourth time in Rojas' career that he has been tabbed as a league's weekly award winner.

COOLER THAN COOL- The RailRiders travel to Polar Park for just the second time this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre swept a three-game set at Worcester from July 18-20 out of the Major League All-Star break. The RailRiders hold a 13-4 advantage against the WooSox this season, and three of those losses came in a late-May series split.

RECORD BOOK ROJAS- Jose Rojas leads the International League with 65 extra-base hits this season and has set a new Scranton/Wilkes-Barre record. He passed Marlon Anderson's 1998 record of 62 extra-base hits with seven added to his tally last week. Rojas is also chasing single-season franchise marks in doubles, total bases, runs batted in, and slugging percentage.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Houston 8-4 to claim the series. Ryan McMahon homered and drove in three to back Carlos Rodon's 16th win of the year... Somerset beat New Hampshire 4-1 in a rain-shortened, five-inning game. George Lombard, Jr. homered and Ben Hess notched the complete game win... Hudson Valley topped Greensboro 10-0 in a rain-shortened eight-inning game. The 'Gades are 2.5 games behind the Grasshoppers with three left to play... Tampa fell 7-3 to Clearwater. Dax Kilby had three hits and Josue Gonzalez homered in the loss.







