Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 5 at Memphis

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (26-34, 53-79) vs. Memphis Redbirds (31-29, 72-61)

Friday - 8:05 p.m. ET - AutoZone Park - Memphis, TN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Adrian Sampson (4-4, 4.19) vs. LHP Quinn Mathews (4-5, 3.49)

CITY OF BLUES: The Rochester Red Wings squared off with the Memphis Redbirds in the third game of a six-game series on Thursday night, falling 6-5 in walk-off fashion...DH NICK SCHNELL powered the Wings offense in Thursday's matchup, adding a double in the second, and later crushing a solo blast in the top of the sixth...LF TREY LIPSCOMB and RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN each collected RBI doubles in the contest...the Red Wings will look to even the series against Memphis once again on Friday night...Rochester will send RHP ADRIAN SAMPSON to face off against the Redbirds southpaw Quinn Mathews.

SCHNELL SERVICE: DH NICK SCHNELL powered the Wings offense with multiple extra-base hits last night, going 2-for-4 with a double in the second inning and his 19th home run of the season in the sixth inning...he now has a combined 21 homers between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, surpassing CF ANDREW PINCKNEY for most among all Nationals Minor Leaguer's...he also leads the way with a combined 78 RBI, 52 extra-base hits, 11 triples, 228 total bases, and 79 runs scored across both levels...

The 25-year-old has reached base in 45 of his 51 games since 7/1.

His multi-hit performance puts him one shy of his 100th Triple-A hit.

TREY BALL: LF TREY LIPSCOMB tied the game with a 104 MPH RBI double down the left field line, and finished 1-for-4 at the plate...his 26th two-bagger of the season leads all Red Wings, and is tied for the most by a Rochester infielder since Jake Noll in 2021 (28, also logged 26 in '22)...the Tennessee product laced his RBI double in the sixth inning, a frame where he is posting a .367 batting average (18-for-49) with an .841 OPS while collecting four doubles and seven RBI.

FRANKLY FORMIDABLE: RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN plated the first Wing run of the game with his third-inning RBI double, crossing the plate later in the frame via a single...the Kansas native has collected a hit in eight of his last nine games and is now carrying a four-game hit streak...in 15 away games since joining Rochester via trade from Chicago-NL on 8/1, the Arkansas product holds a .311 batting average (19-for-61) with an .820 OPS while smacking two home runs, one double, and collecting 14 RBI.

MEJÍA MADNESS: C FRANCISCO MEJÍA extended his hitting streak to six games after collecting a single in the top of the fifth inning, coming around to score after a stealing home as part of a smooth double steal...during the six-game hit streak, the Dominican Republic native boasts a .304 batting average (7-for-23) with one home run, two RBI, and scoring seven runs...across six games played at night, the 29-year-old posts a .364 batting average (8-for-22) with one double, three RBI, and six runs scored...

He is the first Red Wing to steal home since NICK SCHNELL on 5/26, first International League catcher to do so since Samuel Basallo on 9/14/2024 with Norfolk, and first Red Wing catcher since at least 2004.

His six-game hit streak marks his longest since 5/31-6/12/2024 with Triple-A Nashville, when he recorded an eight-game hitting streak.

ALL FINE & YO-DANDY: 1B YOHANDY MORALES collected one of the four Wing RBI in the contest, ripping a run-scoring single into left field during the top of the third inning...since 8/17, the Miami product leads the team in home runs (3), extra-base hits (8), and Runs (14) while also holding second place in hits (21), doubles (5), SLG (.530), OPS (.905), and total bases (35)...in Thursday games with Rochester, the former second-round draft selection sports a .353 batting average (18-for-51) with a .988 OPS while knocking in one home run, six doubles, nine walks, and driving in seven runs across 13 games on Thursdays.

NO WAY JOSÉ: 2B JOSÉ TENA extended his team-leading 18-game on-base streak and six-game hit streak with a single in the fifth inning...during his six-game hit streak, the Dominican Republic native sports a .346 batting average (9-for-26) with a .832 OPS while collecting one home run, three stolen bases, and three RBI...

18 games is tied for the third-longest on-base streak by a Red Wing this season.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...1910: On this day in 1910, the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-0 thanks to their third franchise nine-inning no-hitter...RHP GEORGE MCCONNELL delivered nine no-hit innings while striking out six Maple Leafs.

1952: On this day in 1952, the Rochester Red Wings topped the Ottawa Athletics 9-0 thanks in part to their seventh nine-inning no-hitter to date...LHP JACK COLLUM hurled nine no-hit frames, allowing one walk and punching out seven Athletics in the process.







