Jacksonville Drops Friday Game to Charlotte

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Joe Mack slugged a home run, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Charlotte Knights, 12-5, Friday from Truist Field.

Trailing 4-3 in the fourth, Blake Sabol and Cade Connor hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Sabol was caught stealing, but Mario Camilletti singled, putting runners again at first and second. With two on and one out, a Corey Julks' fielder's choice, coupled with an error, scored Sabol and made it 4-4. With runners on the corners, Ben Cowles gave Charlotte (61-75, 25-36) the lead on a sacrifice fly. One batter later, Andre Lipcius (18) demolished a two-run home run, making it 7-4.

Jacksonville (80-56, 33-28) responded in the sixth. Kemp Alderman (5) clobbered a solo home run, cutting into the deficit, 7-5.

Leading 7-5, Connor and Camilletti drew consecutive walks to begin the sixth. A groundout moved them both up to second and third. With two runners in scoring position, Connor scampered home on a wild pitch, making it 8-5.

The Knights blew it open in the seventh. Jacob Gonzalez reached on an error to begin the inning. Dru Baker singled, and Sabol walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Connor reached on an infield RBI single, extending the Charlotte lead to 9-5. Camilletti followed with an RBI single, driving in the tenth run of the night for the Knights. Jacksonville then twirled a double play, but another Charlotte baserunner crossed home. With two outs and a runner at third, Cowles lined an RBI single, bringing home the final run of the night, 12-5.

Jacksonville struck first in the top of the second. Mack (14) cracked a solo home run, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead.

Charlotte rallied in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Baker singled and stole second. Sabol singled, putting runners at first and third. With runners at the corners, Connor laced an RBI single, tying the game. Camilletti followed with an RBI knock, making it 2-1 Knights.

In the third, Cowles reached on an error. He stole second, advancing to third one batter later on a single from Lipcius. With runners at first and third, Joshua Palacios smacked a sacrifice fly, extending Charlotte's lead to 3-1.

Trailing by two, Charlotte's pitcher Tommy Vail uncorked three straight walks to Deyvison De Los Santos, Mack, and Kemp Alderman. With the bases juiced Matthew Etzel laced a sacrifice fly, making it a one-run game. With runners at corners, Nathan Martorella blooped an RBI single, evening the score at three. Johnny Olmstead walked and with the bases loaded, Alderman scored on a fielder's choice from Cody Morissette, making it 4-3 Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville and Charlotte continue their series on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. LHP Thomas White (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Evan McKendry (5-8, 5.73 ERA) will counter for the Knights. Coverage begins at 5:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

