Stripers Blanked on Two Hits in 8-0 Loss to Durham

Published on September 5, 2025 under International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers (31-30) were held to two hits in an 8-0 loss to the Durham Bulls (31-28) on Friday night at Coolray Field. A six-run eighth inning put the game away for Durham, who now leads the series 3-2.

Decisive Plays: Durham opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly from Dominic Keegan. The Bulls added another sacrifice fly in the sixth, this time from Tristan Peters to make it 2-0. In the eighth, Durham broke it open with a six-run, six-hit frame against Dane Dunning highlighted by Keegan's two-run double. Gwinnett never had a runner reach second base in the 8-0 loss.

Key Contributors: Luke Waddell (1-for-3) and Sandy Leon (1-for-3) had the lone hits for Gwinnett. Stripers starter Carlos Carrasco (L, 6-3) tossed 5.0 innings (4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO). For Durham, Keegan finished with two hits and three RBIs to lead the offense. Bulls starter Forrest Whitley (W, 5-3) tossed a quality start (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO).

Noteworthy: Gwinnett reliever Connor Seabold tossed 2.0 scoreless innings against his former team. The Stripers were shut out for the 15th time this season.

Next Game (Saturday, September 6): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves' No. 13 prospect Lucas Braun will make his Triple-A debut against Durham's Logan Workman (8-6, 4.01 ERA). The first 2,000 fans to the ballpark will receive a Chipper Jones 2000 All-Star Game bobblehead presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling. The Stripers honor the Police Officers, Firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders who serve our community every day during Hometown Heroes Night presented by COUNTRY Financial. TV Broadcast: Peachtree Sports Network and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







